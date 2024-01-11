"That’s what you deserve" - NHL fans blast reporter who floated wild rumor about Kevin Hayes' involvement in Cutter Gauthier trade

Recently, former Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes found himself at the center of false rumors and disturbing threats following the unexpected trade of prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks. The situation escalated when Anthony SanFilippo, a well-known writer covering the NHL Flyers, took to his Twitter account to share a concerning post.

In the tweet, SanFilippo revealed that during a press conference, John Tortorella, commonly known as "Torts," addressed the rumors about Hayes. According to SanFilippo, Torts went on to express his thoughts on the situation without any prompting, leaving many fans intrigued and eager to know more about the alleged connection between Hayes and the trade.

Expand Tweet

The reaction from NHL fans on Twitter was swift and varied. One fan voiced their frustration:

"Make up a random BS story, and that's what you deserve. Torts did nothing wrong here, do better."

Expand Tweet

Another fan took a more critical stance, suggesting that the Flyers should consider revoking SanFilippo's media credential:

"Maybe don't make up crap about people. Crazy, I know Flyers should consider revoking your media credentials"

Expand Tweet

Amid the backlash, one fan stood up for Kevin Hayes, emphasizing the importance of evidence before engaging in speculation. The fan said:

"Hayes is a good and decent person. Come with evidence before the speculation."

Expand Tweet

The most alarming response came from a fan who accused SanFilippo of being the catalyst for disturbing threats and comments directed at Hayes and his family:

"Serves you right, you fat slob. The death threats to Kevin Hayes and his family and the disgusting comments about his brother all started because of you!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

John Tortorella on Kevin Hayes's rumor

The trade, which sent Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick, shocked the hockey community. Gauthier had reportedly informed Flyers GM Danny Briere that he didn't want to play for the team, prompting the trade.

Rumors circulated, suggesting Hayes played a role in Gauthier's decision. In a postgame conference, John Tortorella said:

"Are you kidding me? You think Kevin Hayes is going to do something like that?"

He added:

“It just pisses me off that you guys throw that around and affect someone’s life. Kevin Hayes and I had a problem, and we couldn’t come to an agreement how to play."

The coach condemned the impact of false information on individuals' lives. He said:

“That’s a good man. And what you said is going to stay with him. That’s what you guys don’t understand. You’re going to sit there and say you have the right sources.”