"That's disgraceful": Buffalo Sabres limiting visitor seats leaves NHL fans dejected

In a surprising move, the Buffalo Sabres are gearing up to limit ticket sales to residents of Buffalo, a decision that has left NHL fans feeling disheartened. The team's aim is to create a more favorable home-ice advantage by reducing the presence of rival fans, particularly during games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

This strategy, which involves restricting presale access based on ZIP codes, is intended to curtail the influx of Canadian fans during high-stakes matchups. The Sabres' home record last season, a disappointing 17-20-4, played a significant role in their 12-year playoff drought, prompting this unconventional approach.

However, not everyone is on board with this plan. Some critics argue that the move could backfire. Nick Giammusso, owner of Buffalo-based ticket reseller VIP Tix, believes the strategy won't work. He points out that many season-ticket holders rely on selling their tickets to fans from southern Ontario, a practice that helps cover the cost of their season tickets.

Twitter has erupted with passionate reactions from NHL fans following the Buffalo Sabres' decision to restrict ticket sales to residents.

While the Sabres' intentions to bolster their home-ice advantage are clear, the decision has sparked debate among fans and raised questions about the impact on ticket resale dynamics. As the NHL season approaches, the league will be watching closely to see how this experiment in the stands unfolds and whether it ultimately achieves its intended goals.

Owner Terry Pegula dissolves Parent Company of Buffalo Bills and Sabres

Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula has dissolved Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), the parent company overseeing both franchises. This move is part of a broader restructuring effort initiated by Pegula earlier this year when he terminated the employment of Ron Raccuia, who previously held the role of executive vice president and COO for both teams.

Terry Pegula has now assumed the position of Sabres president, a role previously held by his wife, Kim Pegula, who has faced health challenges following a cardiac arrest in June 2022. John Roth, Sabres COO, will continue to manage the business aspects of both organizations, while Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams will oversee the hockey operations.

The decision to dissolve PSE allows each franchise to focus exclusively on its respective goals. Previously, the Bills and Sabres shared business and marketing departments under the PSE umbrella.

This development comes at a pivotal time for both teams. The Bills are in the midst of constructing a new $1.7 billion stadium, while the Buffalo Sabres are planning extensive renovations for their KeyBank Center. PSE was originally established when the Pegulas acquired the Sabres in 2011 and subsequently purchased the Bills in 2014. Despite the dissolution of PSE, Pegula's other holdings are expected to remain largely unaffected.