Artemi Panarin was the star of the show as the New York Rangers secured a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on a memorable Saturday night. Panarin, who has been a pivotal player for the Rangers, made his presence felt by scoring twice in a spectacular performance. Filip Chytil also shone with three assists, contributing significantly to the Rangers' success.

This win marked a bounce-back moment for the Rangers, who were coming off a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in their previous game. According to Filip Chytil, the game against the Kraken presented the perfect opportunity for the team to recover. He emphasized the importance of the victory:

"We had a tough last game. We just had to bounce back, and this was the best scenario for what could happen. It was a good game for us today."

The game started with a bang as Justin Schultz of the Seattle Kraken opened the scoring with a one-timer from the left circle, marking his first goal of the season. However, the Rangers quickly responded, with Panarin netting his first goal less than four minutes later, leveling the score.

The second period saw the Rangers taking control of the game, scoring two more goals and going up 3-1. One of these goals came as a result of a puck slipping past Philipp Grubauer, the Kraken's goalie, into the crease. Kaapo Kakko capitalized on the opportunity, extending the Rangers' lead.

Alexis Lafreniere added to the lead with his second goal of the season, leaving the Kraken in a challenging position.

Panarin, who had already made an impact, wasn't done yet. He managed to score once again, just 5 1/2 minutes into the third period. This time, he showcased his skill by corralling a bouncing puck and firing it past Grubauer, sealing the victory for the Rangers.

The game wasn't without its quirks, as a bank of lights went out right after the start, casting a dim atmosphere over the Rangers' defensive zone. Despite the lighting issue, the players soldiered on, and the game eventually resumed after a brief delay. In a light-hearted comment, Artemi Panarin joked that he might have intentionally sabotaged the lights:

"For me, I want it darker so it's harder for goalies. That's why I scored two."

A quick look at Artemi Panarin's NHL career

Artemi Panarin, a Russian winger, began his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. His immediate success, including winning the Calder Memorial Trophy, led to a trade to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017.

There, he set records with remarkable performances, becoming a sought-after player. In 2019, Artemi Panarin joined the New York Rangers, quickly establishing himself as a star and a Hart Trophy finalist. His 600-point milestone in 536 games in 2022 placed him among the NHL's elite players.