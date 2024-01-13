"That's why you love him" - Blackhawks' Nick Foligno reveals how team is struggling to keep Connor Bedard off the ice despite jaw injury

The Chicago Blackhawks find themselves struggling with the challenge of reigning in their young star, Connor Bedard, who is eager to return to the ice despite a recent injury.

Bedard, a Canadian professional ice hockey center, has been making waves in his rookie season, displaying impressive skills and contributing significantly to the team. However, a setback occurred when he suffered a broken jaw, leading to the Blackhawks placing him on injured reserve on January 6th.

The news of Bedard's injury was shared by Charlie Roumeliotis, a Blackhawks insider, who took to Twitter to provide insights into the situation.

According to Roumeliotis, Nick Foligno, an American professional ice hockey left winger and alternate captain for the Blackhawks, revealed that the trainers sought his assistance in managing Bedard's eagerness to return to the ice. In a tweet, Roumeliotis quoted Foligno, stating:

"Nick Foligno said the trainers asked for his help to keep Connor Bedard (jaw) at bay because he's already lobbying to skate: 'He's dying. It's pretty funny. I'm like: 'Man, just pump the brakes a little bit.' But that's who he is. That's why you love him.'"

Despite facing a significant setback with a broken jaw, the young center's passion for the game is undeniable.

Connor McDavid’s advise to injured Connor Bedard

Edmonton Oilers superstar, Connor McDavid, recently offered words of encouragement to the Chicago Blackhawks rookie, Connor Bedard. The youngster recently underwent surgery for a fractured jaw, ruling him out for the next six to eight weeks.

McDavid, familiar with early career setbacks, having suffered a broken left clavicle in his rookie season, empathized with Bedard's situation.

According to NHL.com, McDavid said:

“There's no other way to say it other than it's a bad feeling. But things pass. He'll get healthy. He'll play at the top of his level again this year.”

McDavid, a three-time Hart Trophy winner as the league MVP, pointed to his own career trajectory as evidence, having rebounded from his rookie injury to become one of the NHL's best players.

McDavid stressed the importance for Bedard to stay positive and said:

“Just stick with it and be positive and be a good teammate and enjoy the recovery process because it can be fun. It can be exciting to get healthy again.”

With 604 games under his belt, McDavid, the former first-overall pick has scored 906 points in his NHL career. Given his current pace, there is a realistic chance that he could achieve the milestone of 1,000 career points this 2023-24 NHL season.