"That's on Makar": Fans pin Colorado Avalanche defenceman's botched clearance for Avs last-minute collapse against Predators

In a stunning turn of events at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, the Colorado Avalanche experienced a last-minute collapse against the Nashville Predators, and fans are pointing fingers at defenseman Cale Makar for a critical error in clearance that led to the game-changing sequence.

With just under a minute left in the third period, Filip Forsberg netted his second goal of the game, tying the score at 3-3. The drama escalated as Yakov Trenin capitalized on a rebound with a mere 22 seconds remaining, securing the Predators' 4-3 victory. However, it was Makar's failed clearance attempt that has become the focal point of fan frustration.

As the puck lingered near the left goal post, Makar's unsuccessful attempt to clear the zone allowed Forsberg to swiftly capitalize on the opportunity, leveling the score. The subsequent rapid-fire goal by Trenin sealed the Avalanche's fate, leaving fans lamenting the missed opportunity to secure a win.

X, formerly Twitter, erupted with a flurry of emotions as fans passionately reacted to the Colorado Avalanche's heart-wrenching last-minute collapse:

While the Colorado Avalanche had enjoyed a three-game winning streak prior to this encounter, Makar's defensive lapse in the final moments proved costly. As fans dissect the heart-wrenching defeat, the spotlight remains on Makar's failed clearance, a crucial misstep that ultimately contributed to the Avalanche's untimely demise in Nashville.

Predators stage last-minute comeback, seal thrilling 4-3 victory over Colorado Avalanche

The Nashville Predators orchestrated a stunning comeback in the final minute to edge past the Colorado Avalanche with a 4-3 victory. Filip Forsberg emerged as the hero, notching his second goal of the game at 19:23, tying the score 3-3 with a spectacular mid-air swat near the left goal post. The Predators' triumph was sealed with just 22 seconds remaining as Yakov Trenin capitalized on a rebound for the 4-3 final.

Jeremy Lauzon and Forsberg had earlier scored for Nashville, with Juuse Saros making 25 crucial saves. The Predators, resilient after a four-game losing streak, outshot the Avalanche 15-6 in a dominant third period.

For the Avalanche, Andrew Cogliano opened the scoring with a short-handed goal, but Valeri Nichushkin, Jeremy Lauzon, and Devon Toews also found the net. Cale Makar shone with three assists, while Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves. Despite a 3-2 lead in the second period, the Avalanche couldn't hold off the Predators' late surge, ending their three-game winning streak. The seesaw battle showcased the unpredictability of hockey, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final buzzer.