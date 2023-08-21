"That’s how he plays defensively in NHL too" - Fans critique Connor McDavid over beer league performance

Connor McDavid, the revered captain of the Edmonton Oilers, surprised NHL fans with an unexpected appearance in a local beer league championship game near his hometown in Newmarket, Ontario. The revelation, brought to light by TSN hosts Marissa Roberto and Julia Tocheri, ignited a wave of intrigue and amusement among fans.

Despite the familiarity of McDavid donning his signature blue and orange Oilers socks, it was the alteration of his jersey number that caught everyone's attention—McDavid opted for No. 4 instead of his iconic No. 97.

Connor McDavid's participation in the local beer league championship game prompted a cascade of playful reactions from NHL fans. One fan humorously commented:

"That’s how he plays defensively in the NHL too."

Expand Tweet

Amid the lighthearted banter, another fan playfully stirred the pot by asserting:

"Panarin is better."

Expand Tweet

In the spirit of camaraderie that characterizes beer league play, a fan humorously quipped:

"Not beer league unless the scorer chugs beer after every goal."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

McDavid's decision to participate in a local beer league championship game shows his genuine love for the sport. While the change in jersey number surprised some, it also underlined McDavid's down-to-earth nature and his desire to connect with fans in a more relatable setting.

More from the local beer league championship game in which Connor McDavid participated

Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers' captain and a six-time All-Star, surprised fans by joining a local beer league championship game near his home in Newmarket, Ontario. Playing for Team Blue, McDavid swapped his iconic No. 97 jersey for No. 4.

Despite his presence, McDavid's team suffered a 9-4 defeat against Team Red. However, it appeared McDavid wasn't exerting his full effort, and his star power was evident. The event also saw Los Angeles Kings' forward Quinton Byfield, a rival of McDavid's, join the winning side, adding to the friendly competition.

This appearance comes after McDavid's impressive 2022-23 season where he led the league in goals (64) and points (153), earning his third Hart Trophy and other accolades. While he aims to secure his first Stanley Cup, his engagement to long-time girlfriend Lauren Kyle in June marked a personal win.

Despite the game's outcome and his ongoing pursuit of the Cup, McDavid's participation in the beer league has left regular players with a memorable encounter against an NHL superstar.