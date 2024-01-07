"That's a rat": Kevin Bieksa slams Nick Cousins as Panthers forward continues onslaught of controversial hits

On a Hockey Night in Canada segment, former NHL player Kevin Bieksa didn't hold back when addressing the on-ice conduct of Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins.

Bieksa labelled Cousins a "rat" and called for decisive action from either the Panthers organization or the NHL department of player safety following a dangerous kneeing hit in a game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Bieksa began his monologue by emphasizing that fans attend games and tune in on TV hoping to witness thrilling moments like the Michigan goal or even fighting and not dangerous plays like kneeing, head hits or checks from behind.

All of which, according to Bieksa, have become synonymous with Cousins' style of play.

"I've never done this before, but I have to do it because this is a trend with this player. And he's done this a numerous amount of times, ramming a guy's head into the boards."

Bieksa cited specific incidents involving Cousins, including hits on Erik Gudbranson earlier in the year. He compared Cousins with Mark Scheifele from last season in 2022, who was also criticized for physical play during his time with the Winnipeg Jets last season.

Bieksa gave the common theme in these incidents: Cousins finding himself at the bottom of the pile in a defensive "turtle position," referring to the melee that ensued when Jason Zucker came after him.

"I'm told he's a good guy. I'm told he's liked by his teammates. And he's actually a pretty good hockey player. But somebody in that organization, or somebody that he respects, has to sit down and say, Enough of this ... like, that's a rat to me. I'm sorry, it is."

Jason Zucker suspended for three games for boarding Nick Cousins

Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker has been handed a three-game suspension following a controversial boarding incident involving Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins.

The incident occurred at 19:09 of the second period during Tuesday night's game. Zucker checked Cousins from behind, causing him to collide face-first with the boards.

The altercation stemmed from an earlier play where Nick Cousins had elbowed Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki in the head while he was on his knees. In response, Zucker delivered a forceful hit on Cousins.

He subsequently engaged in a fight with Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling. Zucker received a five-minute major for boarding and an additional five minutes for fighting.