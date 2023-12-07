"That sounds sus": Multiple Columbus Blue Jackets' injured reserve placement has fans speculating brewing trade

Columbus Blue Jackets fans are raising their eyebrows as the team simultaneously places key players — Cole Sillinger, Elvis Merzlikins, and Adam Boqvist — on injured reserve, sparking speculation about potential trade moves. The team's official statement cites various injuries, but fans, ever vigilant, are quick to express skepticism.

On social media, one fan tweeted:

"um that sounds sus, I think it’s trade-related 😂."

The unusual coincidence of placing three impactful players on injured reserve on the same day has ignited a flurry of speculation among the Blue Jackets faithful.

Could the Edmonton Oilers add three key Columbus Blue Jackets in a trade soon after being placed on the injury report?

Edmonton Oilers fans have commented on the injury report with speculation that the three players were headed north. Merzlinkins would be a clear upgrade in net over Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell. Boqvist and Sillinger would be high-upside additions to an already skilled forward group in Edmonton.

The official release from the Columbus Blue Jackets detailed the injuries:

Adam Boqvist (retroactive to December 5): Expected to miss four weeks with a shoulder strain suffered vs. Los Angeles.

Elvis Merzlikins (retroactive to December 5): Expected to miss a week with an illness.

Cole Sillinger (retroactive to November 26): Day-to-Day with an upper-body injury suffered vs. Montreal.

While injuries in hockey are not uncommon, the timing and the number of players affected have fueled fan suspicions. The release further mentions the recall of players from the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, signaling that the Columbus Blue Jackets are actively addressing the roster gaps.

Boqvist, a 23-year-old defenseman, has been a significant contributor, registering three assists in 13 games this season. Merzlikins, the 29-year-old goaltender, has posted a 6-8-4 record with a 3.10 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Meanwhile, Sillinger, a promising 20-year-old forward, has tallied nine points in 24 games.

As the speculation grows, fans are closely monitoring social media for any hints or updates from the team. The organization, however, remains tight-lipped about the situation, leaving room for further speculation and conspiracy theories among the fan base.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the New York Islanders adds another layer of intrigue as fans wonder whether the apparent roster shake-up will affect the team's performance on the ice.

Whether these injuries are indeed strategic moves leading to trades or just an unfortunate coincidence, one thing is certain — the Columbus Blue Jackets have stirred up quite a buzz among their devoted fanbase with this unexpected development.