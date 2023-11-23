"That is terrifyingly close" - NHL fan's applaud linesman for saving Dennis Gilbert from near fatal head injury

During a recent NHL game, the linesman became an unexpected hero as he intervened just in the nick of time to save Dennis Gilbert from a potentially fatal head injury. The incident unfolded in a split second, leaving fans in awe of the linesman's quick thinking and reflexes.

The dramatic scene captured the attention of the online hockey community, particularly on the popular platform Reddit. The subreddit r/nhl shared a video of the incident with a caption that succinctly summarized the gravity of the situation, stating:

"Ref saves Gilbert’s life."

This post immediately set the tone for the intense and life-threatening nature of the moment, drawing fans into the unfolding drama.

Reddit users flooded the comments section with expressions of shock and admiration for the linesman's actions. One fan encapsulated the collective sentiment by exclaiming:

"Holy shit, that is terrifyingly close."

Another fan on the subreddit echoed the sentiments of many, commending the linesman for his quick and decisive actions. He exclaimed:

"Wow, amazing job done by the linesman"

The appreciation for the linesman's heroics continued with a fan marveling at the extraordinary reflexes displayed during the incident. He commented:

"What a save! That was impressive reflexes"

Another fan acknowledged the potential severity of the outcome. He remarked:

"That could have been very bad. Good on the linesman for his awareness and fast reflexes"

A look at Dennis Gilbert's NHL career

Dennis Gilbert's journey in the NHL began with his junior hockey days, showcasing his skills with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres in the Ontario Junior Hockey League and the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League (USHL). Recognizing his talent, the Chicago Blackhawks drafted him in the third round, 90th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Transitioning to collegiate hockey, Gilbert made a substantial impact as a defenseman for the University of Notre Dame's Fighting Irish. His standout performance during the 2016–17 season was instrumental in guiding Notre Dame to the Frozen Four, earning him recognition as the Hockey East's Best Defensive Defenseman and a Hockey East Third Team All-Star.

He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on April 14, 2018. However, his trajectory shifted in October 2020 when he became a part of a trade that sent him, along with Brandon Saad, to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm.

Following two seasons with the Avalanche, Dennis Gilbert embarked on a new phase in his career. As a free agent, he secured a two-year, $1.525 million contract with the Calgary Flames on July 13, 2022.