Thatcher Demko Injury Update: Canucks HC discloses reason behind goalie's early exit

Vancouver Canucks' netminder Thatcher Demko made quite an impression in Wednesday's season opener against the Edmonton Oilers, guiding his team to an emphatic 8-1 victory. However, his night took an unexpected turn in the third period when he was pulled from the game. Coach Rick Tocchet later revealed that who had been battling the flu, found himself grappling with a severe bout of dehydration during the game, leading to a rather unusual and unpleasant incident. He reportedly vomited inside his mask, which was the primary reason for his exit from the ice.

Prior to his departure, Demko had put on a stellar performance, making 21 saves on 22 shots and receiving ample goal support from his teammates. The abrupt exit raised some concerns, but Tocchet's explanation offers reassurance to Canucks' fans.

Despite battling the flu, Demko displayed remarkable resilience by soldiering on through most of the game. Tocchet's optimism suggests that the talented goaltender should recover in time to be back in the net for the upcoming rematch against the Oilers on Saturday, providing a sigh of relief for the Canucks as they look to build on their strong start to the season. Thatcher Demko's determination and dedication to his team will undoubtedly be a source of inspiration for his teammates and fans alike.

Thatcher Demko's Vezina Trophy dark horse bid in 2023-24

On a recent episode of "Daily Faceoff Live", the discussion turned to the Vezina Trophy, and one name that emerged as an intriguing contender was Thatcher Demko. While he may not be a frontrunner according to the odds, there are compelling reasons to believe he could be a dark horse in the race for the prestigious goaltending award.

Frank Seravalli pointed out that Demko, despite not being in peak health last season, showcased his remarkable skills in the 16-18 games he played at the end of the year, boasting a solid .920 save percentage. What makes Demko an appealing choice is his renewed health and the opportunity to enter the season fully prepared.

Furthermore, Demko hasn't always had a sturdy defense in front of him, but with the changes made to the Canucks' blue line, the support is expected to improve. This bodes well for the netminder's chances.

While the Vezina Trophy race is typically dominated by more established names, Thatcher Demko's combination of talent, improved health, and potential defensive support could propel him into the conversation. He might not be a top-five favorite, but as a dark horse, Demko has the tools to surprise everyone and emerge as a serious contender for the Vezina Trophy in the 2023-24 season.