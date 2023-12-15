Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, a prominent figure in the NHL, stirred headlines prior to the current season as he expressed his disappointment in the lack of contract discussions with the team.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reveals that, three months later, the Lightning's stance on the pending unrestricted free agent remains unchanged, with contract talks remaining shelved.

LeBrun stated:

"The answer is no, it’s status quo, and I get it. Sometimes with the New Year approaching you wonder if teams will revisit that type of situation."

He noted that General Manager Julien BriseBois had been clear from before the season, emphasizing that the team would not engage in contract discussions with their captain until after the season.

"They were clear about that with Steven Stamkos, and there is no reason to believe that that will change."

Stamkos, playing out the last season of an eight-year, $68 million contract, has showcased his prowess on the ice with 14 goals and 30 points in 28 games this season. In a remarkable performance on Thursday night, he secured four goals in a 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Despite Steven Stamkos's contributions, the Lightning find themselves tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the second wild-card spot, holding 33 points, though with two more games played.

The team's recent success, reaching the Stanley Cup final in three consecutive years and winning twice before exiting in the first round last year, has prompted BriseBois to prioritize this season's results before committing to Stamkos.

BriseBois articulated the team's approach, saying:

"Steven and I share a common goal of bringing the Cup back to Tampa — that’s our objective."

He underscored the need to spend cap dollars wisely for future success, stating:

“In order for us to do that in future years, we’re going to need to spend our cap dollars as wisely as possible. In order for me to do that, I feel like I need to gather more information."

Steven Stamkos contract update

The general manager emphasized the importance of assessing the current team dynamics and how the pieces fit before entering contract negotiations.

"I need to see how the pieces of the puzzle fit this year,” BriseBois adds. "After the season, once I’ve gathered that information, I can work with Steven and his agent on a contract structure that would be in the best interest of both sides.”

Drafted first overall by the Lightning in the 2008 draft, Steven Stamkos boasts an impressive career record, being a seven-time all-star, two-time winner of the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, and a second-team all-star in 2011 and 2012. With 529 goals and 1,086 points in 1,031 games, he stands as the Lightning’s all-time leader in goals and points, and second all-time in games played and assists.