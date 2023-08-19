"The Borje patch is chefs kiss" - NHL fans react to WWE superstar Edge's Maple Leafs inspired outfit

In a surprising twist that blurred the lines between professional wrestling and ice hockey, donning Toronto Maple Leafs-inspired attire, WWE superstar Edge made a bold statement in what could be his last contest. Adorned with a Borje Salming patch on his left shoulder, Edge paid homage to the legendary Leafs defenseman, capturing the attention of NHL fans.

The arena buzzed with a mix of awe and excitement as Edge, known for his trademark intensity, walked into the spotlight wearing the iconic blue and white. The tribute to Salming, a true Leafs icon, struck a chord with hockey enthusiasts, sparking a whirlwind of reactions on social media.

NHL fans, both wrestling aficionados and hockey purists, flooded Reddit with comments ranging from admiration to disbelief. One said:

"The Borje patch is chefs kiss. I absolutely love this."

Here are some of the other Twitter comments:

As Edge delivered a performance that echoed his resilience and determination, the fusion of two beloved realms – wrestling and hockey – created a moment that will be remembered in both sports.

Whether or not it marks Edge's farewell to the ring, his Leafs-inspired ensemble ignited a spark of camaraderie among fans of both sports, reminding the thrill of competition knows no boundaries.

Edge unveils exclusive Maple Leafs collaboration shirt

WWE superstar Edge recently made a triumphant return to the ring. In a remarkable collaboration, he unveiled a custom Toronto Maple Leafs shirt exclusively designed for his anticipated game at the Scotiabank Arena.

As the WWE prepared to grace Toronto once again, the Canadian wrestler showcased a unique shirt, a blend of his own logo with that of the Maple Leafs, available only at the arena during the event.

Edge, hailing from Orangeville, Ontario, just a stone's throw away from Toronto, basked in the support of an enthusiastic hometown crowd. The special partnership with the Leafs garnered fervent attention, adding a new layer of excitement to his much-anticipated contest against Sheamus.

It isn't the first time Edge's allegiance to the Maple Leafs has come to the fore. The iconic wrestler's commitment to his favorite hockey team was evident as he stood beside them during the playoffs in Tampa Bay.

His devotion extended to meticulously watching every Leafs game, even amid his demanding wrestling schedule. In an interview with Sportsnet Radio earlier this year, Edge revealed his dedication to catching every game, employing technology to ensure that he remained abreast of the team's progress.

At 49, Edge remains a wrestling legend, celebrated as one of the greatest in the industry. His recent collaboration with the Maple Leafs resonated deeply with fans, underscoring the intertwining of sports and entertainment.