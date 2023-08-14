"The cheap shot guy": Cale Makar's NHL 24 cover athlete reveal receives mixed reactions from fans

EA Sports NHL has finally unveiled the cover for the upcoming NHL 24 video game, and it's Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar gracing the cover. This release has stirred up a whirlwind of reactions from fans across the hockey community.

As the latest installment in the beloved NHL series gears up for release, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on the chosen cover athlete. While some have expressed their excitement and approval for Makar, others have voiced their disagreements and offered alternative suggestions.

The announcement of Makar came in the form of a tweet from the official EA Sports NHL Twitter account, accompanied by the caption:

"All Hail Cale Makar 🥬 #NHL24... Stanley Cup Champ, Norris Winner, and your official NHL 24 Cover Athlete."

One Twitter user expressed their skepticism, commenting:

"Ah, the cheap shot guy. Nice work EA."

Another fan took a different approach, expressing their disappointment by saying:

"Kessel robbed."

On the other hand, some fans were thrilled with the announcement and applauded EA Sports' decision. A supporter of Makar's cover exclaimed:

"Tbh should've been MacKinnon IMHO but so happy for Cale! He's an electric player and a literal cheat code in the last few EA Sports NHL releases. Great cover. Great selection."

The reactions to the NHL 24 cover exemplify the passionate and varied nature of hockey fandom. While some may champion the chosen athlete, others inevitably lean toward their personal favorites.

Anticipated release of NHL 24 with Cale Makar on the cover

While an official release date for NHL 24 hasn't been confirmed, we can make an educated guess based on EA Sports' past release patterns.

For instance, NHL 22 was globally released on Friday, October 15, 2021, with a three-day early access period. Similarly, NHL 23 came out on Friday, October 11, 2022, also with a three-day early access window.

Considering this, it's plausible that NHL 24 might launch on Friday, October 13, 2023. The release is expected across multiple gaming platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Fans could begin playing the game from Tuesday, October 10, 2023, onwards, thanks to a three-day head start. This advantage would be a treat for enthusiasts who are eager to jump into virtual hockey without delay.

Previous editions of the NHL series were greatly beloved by fans, raising expectations from NHL 24.