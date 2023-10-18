"The current way is a lot more fun" - NHL fans left fuming over reports of league bringing drastic change to draft process

NHL fans are not holding back when it comes to expressing their dismay over reports of the league considering a drastic change to the draft process.

The news broke when prominent hockey insider, Elliotte Friedman, took to his Twitter account to share the unsettling development. In his post, Friedman stated:

"The NHL has officially notified teams it would like to hear their opinions on 'decentralization' of the draft (having clubs stay at home while prospects attend NFL/NBA style). If there is desire for change, it would most likely be in 2025 — outside chance for 2024."

These words have set the hockey world abuzz with fervent opinions from fans who are concerned about the potential transformation.

One concerned fan couldn't help but voice their disapproval, exclaiming:

"Please, no! The current way is a lot more fun."

Another fan echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the role of the draft's current format in making on-the-floor activities more engaging. He said

"Bad idea, I like the current NHL Draft format. It makes on-the-floor activity more interesting."

A common theme among fan reactions is the belief that the current draft format encourages more substantial trading activity. One fan highlighted this aspect, saying:

"No. Having management in such close proximity inspires trades."

A resounding sentiment expressed by fans is a straightforward "no" to the proposed changes. As one fervent fan put it:

"Legit nobody wants that."

However, the potential shift isn't solely about fan preferences; it also raises questions about the financial implications. One fan brought up a pertinent issue, asking:

"What about the revenues generated for the city hosting the draft? Is the NHL willing to give up on revenues for convenience?"

As fans continue to voice their opinions and concerns, it remains to be seen whether the league will heed their input and decide to maintain the time-honored tradition of the NHL Draft or opt for a more decentralized, NBA or NFL-style approach.

Connor Bedard heading towards breaking NHL Rookie Time-on-Ice Record

Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks rookie sensation, is a dedicated hockey player known for his commitment to the game. He leads all rookie forwards in average time-on-ice at 21 minutes and 13 seconds per game.

Among all rookies, he ranks second in ice time, just behind Alex Ovechkin's rookie record of 21 minutes and 27 seconds. Sidney Crosby holds the second spot at 20 minutes and 8 seconds. Bedard's impressive performance could push him past Crosby.

For reference, Patrick Kane had 18 minutes and 22 seconds of ice time per game in his 2007-08 rookie season, making him the highest-ranked Blackhawks player in this regard.