Is the Drake curse coming to Chicago with rapper "dialed in" on Connor Bedard?

Drake's recent Instagram story featuring Connor Bedard might have set the infamous "Drake's curse" in motion. In the story, Drake shared a picture of Bedard and captioned it with "Dialed in".

For fans new to this sports phenomenon, The "Drake's curse" is a superstition among enthusiasts that suggests Drake's support or affiliation with a team or athlete leads to their subsequent misfortune or a string of losses. While there is no scientific basis for this belief, it has become a playful topic of discussion among fans.

Some victims to The Drake Curse include boxer Anthony Joshua, who went on to lose his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr., after clicking a photo with the Hollywood rapper. Soccer players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Layvin Kurzawa suffered the same fate in their respective matches after posing with Drake.

Drake redeemed his so-called curse in 2019 when the Toronto Raptors, his home team, defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship.

Lionel Messi and Argentina were on the chopping block during the 2022 World Cup final, when Drake bet $1 million on them winning in regulation against France. The match went to penalties where Argentina beat France and lifted the World Cup.

Drake lost a $1 million but added one more instance of a team breaking his curse.

The Chicago Blackhawks are far away from a Stanley Cup championship but nly time will tell if Connor Bedard and his team will become new victims of the Drake curse.

When is the expected debut of Connor Bedard in his first NHL game?

Connor Bedard, the highly-regarded prospect and first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, is anticipated to make his NHL debut on October 10.

The Blackhawks will be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins on that day, as the NHL has revealed the schedule for the 2023-24 regular season. Connor Bedard will be going up against his childhool idol, Sidney Crosby.

The excitement surrounding this event is heightened as the game will be part of a tripleheader broadcast exclusively on ESPN.

Before the much-awaited Vegas Golden Knights versus Seattle Kraken matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET, there will be two other captivating games earlier in the day. The Nashville Predators will compete against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. ET, promising an intense battle between skilled and determined teams.

Yet, all eyes will undoubtedly be on the Chicago Blackhawks as they take to the ice to face the Pittsburgh Penguins. This game holds immense significance as it is likely to be Connor Bedard's debut in the NHL, and there are high expectations for the young talent. Fans can anticipate a thrilling and electrifying atmosphere at the United Center in Chicago when Bedard dons the iconic Blackhawks jersey for the first time.

