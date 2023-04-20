"THE EDMONTON OILERS ARE BACK" - Fans celebrate on Twitter after beating LA Kings in Game 2 to tie series

After losing 4-3 in overtime to the LA Kings in Game 1, the Edmonton Oilers are back to winning ways after making a great comeback in Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Edmonton Oilers overcame the LA Kings with a 4-2 win at Rogers Arena on Wednesday. The seven-game playoff series is now tied at 1-1. After a disappointing run of performances in Game 1, Oilers fans are buzzing about their team's performance in Game 2.

Here's how fans reacted to the Oilers' 4-2 win over the LA Kings:

Michael Billig @michael_billig @EdmontonOilers Good W. Horrible refs. Apparently the kings can just take penalties without the refs doing anything. @EdmontonOilers Good W. Horrible refs. Apparently the kings can just take penalties without the refs doing anything.

Chris @SportsF4natic55 @EdmontonOilers That Kostin-Mcdavid hug hits different. Also Shore at the end of the tunnel to show the boys love is awesome! Im a little worried about how the officiating will go in LA because it was terrible in Edmonton. 10-4 pp for LA so far. 10 right calls for LA but lots ignored for EDM. @EdmontonOilers That Kostin-Mcdavid hug hits different. Also Shore at the end of the tunnel to show the boys love is awesome! Im a little worried about how the officiating will go in LA because it was terrible in Edmonton. 10-4 pp for LA so far. 10 right calls for LA but lots ignored for EDM.

Todd Hall @realToddHall78 @EdmontonOilers I like our first periods, something we haven't been good at, but maybe let's save some of that for the 2nd too! LOL. Nice win boys. Take it to them in LA. @EdmontonOilers I like our first periods, something we haven't been good at, but maybe let's save some of that for the 2nd too! LOL. Nice win boys. Take it to them in LA.

TheCouchGM @Mr_CouchGM



He made some damn good saves this game to hold it at 2…



And KLIM KOSTIN YOU BEAUTY @EdmontonOilers Listen I’ve seen a lot of negative things about skinner and saying Campbell should start game 3He made some damn good saves this game to hold it at 2…And KLIM KOSTIN YOU BEAUTY @EdmontonOilers Listen I’ve seen a lot of negative things about skinner and saying Campbell should start game 3He made some damn good saves this game to hold it at 2… And KLIM KOSTIN YOU BEAUTY

Both teams will now be back in action for Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

Edmonton Oilers down LA Kings 4-2 to tie the series at 1-1

Like Game 1, the Oilers played in dominant fashion and outperformed the LA Kings in the first period of the game.

Derek Ryan scored the opening goal for the Oilers after putting the puck back into the net with a wrist shot at the 2:34 mark of the first period. Leon Draisaitl continued his regular-season form and scored the second goal for the team from a power play. Draisaitl's goal put the Oilers 2-0 up before the game moved into the second period.

Coming into the second period, the Oilers struggled a bit to replicate their first-period performance. Philip Danault scored the opening goal for the LA Kings with a backhand shot to cut down the lead to 2-1 at the 14:38 mark. With just 44 seconds remaining into the buzzer, Gabriel Vilardi scored from a wrist shot to tie the game at 2-2 before heading into the third period.

The Edmonton Oilers again came on top in the final period of the game and kept the LA Kings quiet in cutting their lead. Klim Kostin scored the third goal for the Oilers to make it 3-2 early in the frame of the third period. It was Kostin's first playoff goal.

With 23 seconds remaining for the final buzzer, Evander Kane scored an empty netter and winner to sail the Oilers to a 4-2 win. Leon Draisaitl had three points on the night. He has accumulated 5 points in the playoffs through two goals and three assists.

Captain Connor McDavid also opened his points tally with an assist on the night. Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner was also brilliant in the net and made 22 saves with a .917 save percentage.

