"The games' politics makes hockey softer" - Hockey fans react to controversial boarding call on Canada's Conor Geekie during World Juniors matchup

In an unpredictable move during Sunday's World Junior Hockey Championship matchup between Canada and Germany, Conor Geekie found himself at the center of controversy. Geekie, representing Canada, was handed a five-minute major penalty and subsequently ejected from the game just 11 seconds into it for a hit on Germany's Samuel Schindler.

However, NHL fans took to social media platforms to express their opinions on the contentious boarding call. One fan lamented the perceived influence of politics on the game, writing:

"Every year, the games' politics make hockey softer, weaker, and less enjoyable to watch. It’s not the guys who are playing that are snowflakes; it’s the people running the show."

Another fan pointed out the inconsistency in officiating and commented:

"Boarding major taken off the board last game. Now that sticks this game. Oh boy."

The hit itself prompted diverse reactions, with one fan posting:

"German guy turtled up like he was bracing for a car crash."

The incident has ignited discussions among hockey enthusiasts, highlighting the ongoing debate about the balance between maintaining player safety and preserving the physical nature of the sport. As fans await further developments, the call remains a focal point in the ongoing World Junior Hockey Championship in Sweden.

Will Conor Geekie face further punishment for his hit?

Canadian forward Conor Geekie has escaped additional consequences for his hit on Germany's Samuel Schindler during Sunday's World Junior Hockey Championship clash. Canada won the game 6-3.

The International Ice Hockey Federation's tournament disciplinary panel reviewed the incident and concluded that while the on-ice penalty was warranted, it was deemed sufficient. This decision ensures Geekie's availability for Canada in Tuesday's quarterfinal showdown against Czechia.

The hit, which led to Conor Geekie's ejection, sparked significant controversy and discussions among fans and hockey enthusiasts. The ruling by the disciplinary panel signifies the conclusion of the matter, allowing Geekie to focus on his participation in the World Junior Hockey Championship in Sweden.