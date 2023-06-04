The greatest save in Stanley Cup history? Comparing Adin Hill's Game 1 save with Braden Holtby's in the same net exactly five years earlier

Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights replicated a save reminiscent of Braden Holtby's heroics in 2018. Holtby made the save for the Washington Capitals against the very same team – the Vegas Golden Knights. In a remarkable twist of fate, the Stanley Cup final witnessed two jaw-dropping saves that seemed to defy logic and left fans in awe. The extraordinary moments, occurring in similar circumstances and even in the same net, added an uncanny element to the already intense competition.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce ADIN HILL MADE THAT SAVE IN THE SAME NET AS BRADEN HOLTBY 🤯 ADIN HILL MADE THAT SAVE IN THE SAME NET AS BRADEN HOLTBY 🤯 https://t.co/aCficxM7UV

During Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final in 2023, Adin Hill displayed incredible athleticism and reflexes that will be etched in the annals of finals history. As the Florida Panthers executed a precise pass across the crease, Nick Cousins found himself in a prime position right in front of the net. Seizing the opportunity, Cousins attempted to steer the puck into the goal past a momentarily out-of-position Hill.

In a breathtaking display of agility and determination, Adin Hill lunged post-to-post. He dove at the puck with his stick's end, barely managed to make the save, and denied the Panthers a goal. The crowd erupted in amazement at the miraculous denial.

Comparing Adin Hill's amazing save to Braden Holtby's in 2018

Interestingly, the sensational save bore striking similarities to Braden Holtby's iconic stop during Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup final against the Vegas Golden Knights. However, the circumstances differed slightly as Holtby was playing for the Washington Capitals. The moment also occurred in the late stages of the third period. In an astonishing parallel, both saves took place in the exact same net on the same side of the ice. This further enhanced the intrigue and captured the imagination of hockey enthusiasts.

The resemblance between the two saves serves as a testament to the skill and composure required of goaltenders on the grandest stage of the sport. Both Adin Hill and Holtby showcased their lightning-fast reflexes, unwavering determination, and the ability to rise to the occasion under immense pressure.

Now, whether the impact is felt for the Vegas Golden Knights as it was for the Washington Capitals remains to be seen. The Holtby save sparked the Washington Capitals to a Game 1 win in a five-game Stanley Cup winning series, setting the tone.

As fans reflect on these extraordinary saves. They are reminded of the brilliance and athleticism possessed by these exceptional goaltenders. It is through these awe-inspiring moments that the Stanley Cup final continues to captivate fans and etch itself into the history of the sport.

