"The guy ain't worth it": William Nylander's reported $92 million contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs has NHL fans in limbo

William Nylander's contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs may come as early as Monday, reports Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet's Saturday Headlines show.

Nylander's contract will reportedly be worth $11.5 million AAV and for a period of eight years, putting the contract value at $92 million. That will make the Swedish forward the second-highest paid player on the Maple Leafs roster.

NHL fans are in limbo over reports of William Nylander's reported contract extension with the Maple Leafs. One fan tweeted:

"Seriously the guy ain't worth it. Get 2 good D for that price" - bluejaysfan83

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Some fans pointed out the Maple Leafs spending a major chunk of their salary cap on their four superstar fowards: Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitchell Marner and now reportedly Nylander.

Other fans did not fancy the reported $11. 5 million AAV for Nylander, with some noting its "overpay".

The highest is Auston Matthews who signed a $53 million, four-year deal at a $11,640,250 AAV this offseason.

With the NHL salary cap reportedly growing to 87.7 million, it will help the Leafs' case to accomodate William Nylander's massive contract. But it might not be enough to urge Brad Treliving and Leafs management to take make some difficult decisions in the upcoming offseason.

Does William Nylander deserve a $92 million contract?

Toronto Maple Leafs have three superstar forwards: Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares, signed to over $10 million contracts.

To convince the Leafs that he deserves to be on a high-value contract, too, William Nylander has been on a tear this season, with 21 goals, 33 assists in 37 games. The 27 year-old forward had a 17-game point streak earlier in the season, which ended following the Maple Leafs' loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Alongside captain John Tavares and offseason pickup Tyler Bertuzzi on the second line, Nylander has shown his offensive prowess, both with putting the puck into the net and assisting his teammates.

William Nylander's spot on the Leafs' powerplay unit alongside Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews and others has propelled Leafs to be the sixth best power play team in the league, with a 25 % PP% according to Statmuse.

The Leafs are 20-10-7 after their win against San Jose Sharks, with a helping hand from Nylander, who registered two goals and an assist. They are third in the Atlantic Division, below Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins.

