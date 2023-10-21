"The kid's a warrior" - Worrying Nico Hischier update has New Jersey Devils fans left devastated 

In the recent game against the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils' star center, Nico Hischier, left fans in shock as he did not return for the third period due to an upper-body injury. The Devils ultimately managed to secure a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory, but the concern for Hischier's well-being overshadowed the celebration.

The 24-year-old Swiss forward had displayed his prowess on the ice earlier in the game, managing to register three shots on goal before his unfortunate exit. However, it's not just Hischier's injury that's causing anxiety for Devils fans; it's also his slow start to the season, having yet to record a point in four games.

With Hischier sidelined, Jack Hughes stepped up to lead the Devils' offensive charge. While Hughes' performance is undoubtedly commendable, the team and fans alike are eagerly awaiting Hischier's return, as his presence on the ice is crucial for New Jersey's success.

As news of Nico Hischier's injury broke, X, formerly Twitter, was abuzz with an outpouring of support and concern from New Jersey Devils fans:

The silver lining in this concerning situation is that Hischier will have some extended time to recover and heal before the Devils' next game, set to take place in Montreal on Tuesday. For now, New Jersey Devils fans can only hope for a swift recovery for their beloved captain and look forward to the day when he can once again lead the team to victory.

New Jersey Devils edge New York Islanders in thrilling 5-4 OT clash

In an action-packed game on Friday night in Elmont, New York, the New Jersey Devils clinched a thrilling 5-4 victory against the New York Islanders in overtime. The game saw an abundance of goals and power-play action.

The Islanders struck first at 12:35 of the first period when Brock Nelson found the net, giving them a 1-0 lead. However, the Devils quickly responded as Dougie Hamilton scored on a power play with a one-timer from the high slot, leveling the score at 1-1 with just a minute left in the opening period.

Tyler Toffoli wasted no time, capitalizing on another power play 21 seconds into the second period, putting the Devils ahead 2-1. Brock Nelson answered for the Islanders, tying the game 2-2 at 1:37 of the second. Luke Hughes then scored with a slap shot to regain the lead for the Devils at 3-2, just 59 seconds later.

Bo Horvat's goal from a sharp angle above the goal line at 6:10 of the second period equalized the score once again at 3-3. Jack Hughes then scored a pivotal goal at 4:30 of the third period during yet another Devils power play, giving them a 4-3 lead. However, with an extra attacker, the Islanders managed to tie the game 4-4 when Horvat found the net with 1:11 left.

The game was ultimately decided in overtime at 2:19, with Jack Hughes scoring his second goal of the night, securing a hard-fought 5-4 victory for the New Jersey Devils.