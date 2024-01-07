"The knob is polished": Kris Knoblauch's Oilers win streak records with Connor McDavid leaves hockey fans impressed

Kris Knoblauch’s tenure as the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers has been truly impressive, leaving fans and experts alike astonished with his accomplishments. Knoblauch made his mark in NHL history by becoming the first coach to achieve two seven-game winning streaks within his first 25 games.

Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their admiration for the Oiler’s remarkable winning streak and the positive impact of Knoblauch’s coaching skills.

One fan commented:

"The knob is polished."

Here are some more fan reactions to Knoblauch’s record:

The Oilers, who didn’t have a good start to the 2023-24 season, have experienced an improvement since Knoblauch assumed coaching responsibilities on November 12, 2023, following Jay Woodcroft’s dismissal.

With Knoblauch leading the way, the team has achieved a record of 20-15-1, currently holds the 4th position in the Pacific Division, and has put them back in the running for a playoff spot.

Undoubtedly, the Oiler’s remarkable comeback can be attributed to the performance of their captain, Connor McDavid. He leads the team with 54 points by scoring 14 goals and 40 assists in 34 games.

McDavid’s synergy with Knoblauch’s coaching approach has been clear as the team has displayed a dynamic style of play.

Kris Knoblauch’s coaching history

Kris Knoblauch began his coaching career with WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders in 2006-07. He gained recognition when he led the Kootenay Ice to victory in the Ed Chynoweth Cup during the 2010-11 season.

During his time with the Erie Otters in the OHL, Knoblauch achieved remarkable success with four seasons of 50 wins each. In addition, he guided them to an OHL Championship in 2016-17. He was honored as the OHL Coach of the Year in 2015-16.

Afterward, Knoblauch transitioned to the NHL as a coach for the Philadelphia Flyers during both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He then took on a head coach position with the Hartford Wolf Pack, serving as their AHL affiliate for the New York Rangers.

On March 17, 2021, he took on the role of acting head coach for the Rangers and guided them to a 9-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers during a crucial moment.