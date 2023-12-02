"The league is an embarrassment": NHL fans react as Brendan Smith receives suspension for slashing Flyers' Travis Konecny

In a recent NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers, emotions ran high as defenseman Brendan Smith faced consequences for a retaliatory slash against Flyers forward Travis Konecny. The league announced a two-game suspension without pay for Smith, following an incident where Konecny cross-checked him during the Devils' 4-3 overtime victory.

Smith responded with a forceful swing to Konecny's left side. The retaliation earned Smith a minor slashing penalty at the 17:07 mark of the game.

In addition, the NHL imposed a $5,000 fine on Travis Konecny. Brendan Smith, on the other hand, was fined $11,458, and the combined amount from both fines will be directed towards the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

NHL fans were quick to express their opinions on social media platforms, with reactions ranging from support for the league's disciplinary actions to debates on the severity of the punishment.

As the news reverberates across the hockey community, fans eagerly await Smith's return to the ice and the potential impact of his absence on the Devils' defensive lineup in the upcoming games.

Brendan Smith's Versatility Shines

Brendan Smith has emerged as a linchpin for the New Jersey Devils in the ongoing season, showcasing remarkable versatility in 21 games. While yet to find the back of the net, he has displayed defensive prowess with two assists, amassing a total of two points. Smith's trajectory in the NHL has been defined by adaptability, transitioning between roles as a defenseman and forward since his debut in the 2011-12 season.

Initially chosen by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft, Smith honed his skills at the University of Wisconsin before making his professional debut. The breakout moment occurred in the 2011-12 season with the Red Wings, marking the onset of a journey where he established himself as an NHL regular, reaching career highs in goals (five) and points (19) during the 2013-14 season.

After a stint with the New York Rangers and a brief setback, Smith underwent a career revitalization under coach David Quinn. His adaptability as a fourth-line forward and penalty-killing defenseman earned him a significant role, contributing 13 points in 63 games during the 2018-19 season. Smith's journey continued with a shift back to a full-time defenseman in 2019-20.

In the 2021-22 season, Smith embarked on a new chapter with the Carolina Hurricanes, notching eight points in 45 regular-season games and leaving a notable impact in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This led to a lucrative two-year, $2.2 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on July 13, 2022. As he navigates the current season, Smith's adaptability and consistent contributions stand as pivotal assets for the Devils' success.