"The losses are hard" - Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson reflects on team's mounting defeats, future with club

As the Chicago Blackhawks grapple with a challenging season, their record against the Central Division stands at 2-7-1, contributing to an overall record of 10-22-1. Notably, the team has struggled when serving more penalty minutes than their opponents, with a 2-11-0 record in such situations.

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson opened up about the challenges the team is facing. Davidson acknowledges the difficulty of dealing with losses regardless of the stage a team is in, whether it's rebuilding or contending for the Stanley Cup.

Davidson expressed:

“I don’t care what stage you’re in. Whether you’re rebuilding or you’re one of the top Stanley Cup contenders, the losses are hard. I don’t like it at all. But they are what they are, so you try to focus on the things that are more high-leverage, which is the general improvement of your players and your team.”

In reflecting on his career trajectory, Davidson showcased a humble approach, stating:

“Hopefully I can do this for a very long time, and (when) we’re way down the road in my career, I’m still going to be learning. There are going to be new things that pop up at that time. Everything is a learning experience.”

As the Blackhawks navigate the remainder of the season, Davidson remains focused on the team's development and improvement, understanding that each challenge serves as a learning opportunity for both himself and the organization.

More on Chicago Blackhawks and Davidson's concerns

Despite the Chicago Blackhawks's struggles, young phenom Connor Bedard has emerged as a bright spot. Bedard's impressive performance includes scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists for the Blackhawks.

In a recent game against the St. Louis Blues, Bedard showcased his exceptional skill with a lacrosse-style goal, often referred to as "The Michigan." The goal marked his team-leading 13th of the season and added to his growing reputation as a rising star.

Adding offensive depth to the team, Philipp Kurashev has contributed with two goals and five assists in the past 10 NHL games.

The Hawks currently hold a 3-6-1 record in their recent outings, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties, and 8.3 penalty minutes per game. However, the team has been conceding an average of 3.5 goals per game.

Injuries have further compounded the team's challenges, with key players like Seth Jones, Tyler Johnson, Luke Philp, Taylor Hall, Alex Vlasic, Samuel Savoie, Joey Anderson, and Andreas Athanasiou dealing with various ailments.