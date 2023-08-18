"The 'May Day' call is legendary RIP" - NHL fans left shocked by legendary Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret's death 

On Thursday night, the hockey world was rocked by the news that Rick Jeanneret, the renowned play-by-play voice of the Buffalo Sabres, had died.

With a career spanning an astounding 51 years, Jeanneret had etched his name into the annals of not just the Sabres' history, but also the hearts of NHL fans across the globe. As the news broke, the hockey community took to Twitter to express their grief and pay tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

One fan's poignant tweet captured the sentiment that many felt:

"The ‘May day’ call is legendary. RIP."

Another heartbroken fan shared,

"I am heart-broken. Even when the Sabres totally sucked I loved listening to him and Rob Ray go at each other. Godspeed."

A heartfelt tribute came from yet another fan who expressed,

"Oh. No. So glad he got that wonderful tribute. No one like him. He will always be missed. Rest in peace, Rick. You were top shelf."

Even fans from rival teams felt the loss keenly. A Canadiens fan tweeted,

"As a Canadiens fan, R.J. was one of if not my favorite broadcasters during his time. Probably the most devastating loss for the Hockey world in a few months. An absolutely legendary commentator, you can tell he gave each and every call so much passion. R.I.P."

Rick Jeanneret's impact on the world of hockey and the hearts of its fans was immeasurable. As fans and the entire hockey community mourned his passing, the memories of his iconic calls and infectious love for the game will definitely live on, serving as proof of his enduring legacy.

Renowned Broadcaster and Sabres' Voice, Rick Jeanneret, Passes Away at the Age of 81

Rick Jeanneret, the renowned voice of the Buffalo Sabres for 51 years, passed away at 81 due to multi-organ failure after a two-year battle. His legacy includes being the longest-serving NHL play-by-play announcer.

Affectionately known as "RJ," Jeanneret's iconic calls and phrases, like "Top shelf, where mama hides the cookies," endeared him to fans. His unforgettable "May Day!" call marked a pivotal moment in Sabres history. Jeanneret's dedication extended beyond broadcasting; he embodied Buffalo's identity.

Despite health challenges, including throat cancer in 2014 and a pacemaker in 2016, he remained a beloved figure. Survived by his wife, Sandra, children, Mark, Chris, and Shelly, and numerous grandchildren, Jeanneret's impact on hockey and the community will be celebrated forever.