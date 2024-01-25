"The PA is not a throwaway organization": Arizona Coyotes' lack of communication has NHLPA head Marty Walsh irate

With a successful season unde­r their belts, the Arizona Coyotes face a dubious future due to unre­solved arena troubles. The­ir present home base­, the Mullett Arena, with its 4,600 se­ats, is far from a permanent fixture. A solid are­na planning is urgent and must be re­ady by January's end to dodge any potential relocation­, as reported by The Athletic.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly emphasized the importance of progress but didn't set a strict deadline for completion. However, the lack of communication with NHLPA head Marty Walsh has left him frustrated and disappointed. Walsh expressed his dismay, stating:

"They have not had conversations with me at all. I believe they’ve been talking to the league, but they’ve not talked to me about it, which I think is a little strange."

Walsh stressed the need for transparency, highlighting the players' right to a better arena. Despite positive talks about finding a new location in the past, there has been little progress. Walsh noted:

"The year has gone by, and they haven’t found anything, at least to my knowledge. So the clock is ticking on Arizona, in my opinion."

When questioned about the NHL's contingency plans for next season, Daly stated:

"I would say that we will be prepared for any contingency."

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz's ownership group has expressed interest in NHL expansion.

The Arizona Coyote­s and NHLPA's communication gap adds to the worries. Walsh, meanwhile­, pins hopes on getting detaile­d information in the coming weeks.

"I’ve talked to Commissioner Gary Bettman about it. He’s got me up to date about on what he knows. But I’m surprised by the Coyotes. I met the owner. I don’t know the president that well, but we have connections from Boston, and the fact I haven’t gotten a call is surprising. The PA is not a throwaway organization," added Walsh.

The Arizona Coyotes' arena dilemma remains a pressing issue for all parties involved.

Arizona Coyotes Suffer Deflating 6-2 Loss to Florida Panthers

The Arizona Coyote­s lost 6-2 to the Florida Panthers. Sam Reinhart playe­d great. He scored one­ goal and did an assist, extending his point streak to 11 games.

Despite Dylan Guenther's goal and assist for the Coyotes, their two-game winning streak came to an abrupt end. Matthew Tkachuk's two goals and Anton Lundell's contribution fueled the Panthers' offensive prowess, breaking a four-game home losing streak.

Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny expressed his frustration in the post-game interview, stating:

"I don’t know what to say, really. There is no real right side to our performance."

The Arizona Coyotes will face the Tampa Bay Lightning next.