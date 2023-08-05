"The player was 17" - Ex-Hlinka Gretzky Cup coach investigated over multiple counts of alleged misconduct

Dennis Williams, the former Hlinka Gretzky Cup coach, is the head coach and general manager of the Everett Silvertips. He's being investigated by The U.S. Center for SafeSport after a complaint made against him.

Additionally, Williams coached Canada's 2023 World Junior team. Western Hockey League commissioner Ron Robison has confirmed the investigation to TSN.

“The WHL and the Everett Silvertips are not aware of the nature of the complaint as (the U.S. Center for SafeSport) has full jurisdiction and the matter is confidential,” Robison wrote.

“The WHL and the Everett Silvertips are cooperating fully with (the U.S. Center for SafeSport) and USA Hockey on this matter.”

A Silvertips spokesperson wrote in an email to TSN that the WHL has advised the team that the league will handle public comments on the allegations.

TSN has obtained a copy of a complaint made on May 10. In that document, a complainant alleged that several players had shared concerns about Williams using player showers and coming out wearing only a towel while they were in the adjoining team dressing room.

The complaint also alleged that during the team’s training camp in 2021, Williams

“walked into the bathroom while (a) player was losing consciousness following VO2 max testing. Dennis took a photo of the player on his phone while the player was on the bathroom floor and walked out, leaving the player unconscious on the bathroom floor. The player was 17 at the time.”

Moreover, there are accusations of a "fighting ring" involving players during the same training camp in 2021. Former Silvertips equipment manager Damon Pugerude also made a complaint on Jan. 23 to the WHL's Player Advisory Council, claiming that he was fired after reporting Williams' alleged misconduct.

The Player Advisory Council investigated Pugerude's complaint earlier and found no evidence of criminal activity or any violation of WHL policies by Williams. However, the WHL has now reopened its investigation into the alleged VO2 max incident and fighting ring following recent developments.

As the investigation continues, the hockey community awaits the outcome and any potential actions taken by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, WHL and USA Hockey regarding the serious allegations against Williams.

Canada steamroll USA 7-2 in Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Canada's under-18 men's team put on a dominant display, steamrolling the United States 7-2 in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup semifinals. Berkly Catton shone with two goals and an assist, while Maxim Masse scored twice.

Malcolm Spence, Porter Martone and Cole Beaudoin contributed with goals. Goalie Carter George made 22 saves to secure the win. Canada's power play was lethal, converting four out of 10 opportunities.

They face the Czech Republic in the final of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Coach Alan Letang praised his team's performance and expects a tough match against Czechia. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup has seen Canada claim gold 23 times.