"The real Mitch Marner finally arrived" - NHL analyst praises Leafs forward after impressive showing in Game 4

NHL analyst Bryan Hayes had high praise for Mitch Marner following his impressive performance in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Florida Panthers. Speaking to Jay Onrait on SportsCenter, Hayes commended Marner's contributions to the Leafs' 2-1 victory, which helped them avoid elimination from the playoffs.

Hayes acknowledged the intense pressure that Marner and the other members of the Leafs' core four have been under, but noted that they were fully aware of what was at stake in Game 4. He was particularly impressed with Marner's play, stating that the winger improved steadily as the game progressed.

"I think it was significant, Jay. Like you mentioned, there has been so much heat on these guys. Feels like they’ve been in Florida for about a month and a half. They've been down there for a long time but I think they are picking up on the pressure. They were aware of what was on the line tonight."

According to Hayes, Marner was initially nervous in the first period but quickly shook it off to demonstrate his readiness to play. Hayes cited Marner's great shift early in the second period, which set the tone for the rest of the game. In the third period, Marner's talent was in full display, as he scored the game-winning goal and made several solid plays with the puck.

"I thought Mitch Marner, as the game went on, he got better and better and better. I thought he had a great shift early in the second period where he was aggressive and he made it clear ‘I am here to play.’ I thought he was nervous in the first but I thought he got better as the second went on and in the third period, the real Mitch Marner finally arrived."

Hayes praised Marner's comfort level with the puck and his overall performance, saying that this is what the Leafs need from him moving forward. With Game 5 set to take place in Toronto on Friday night, Marner and the Leafs will need to continue their strong play if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Mitch Marner Shines as Maple Leafs Stay Alive in Game 4

The Toronto Maple Leafs avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Florida Panthers, winning Game 4 by a score of 2-1. Joseph Woll, in his first playoff start, stopped 24 shots and nearly had a shutout, but Sam Reinhart scored for Florida with 7:47 left in the game.

Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored for Toronto, with Nylander's goal coming off an odd bounce for a power-play score in the second period. The win was the first of the series for Toronto's big four players, including Auston Matthews and John Tavares.

The Leafs had a chance to go up two in the final seconds of the second period when Tavares got a breakaway, but Sergei Bobrovsky stopped his attempt. Marner scored midway through the third period to seal the win for Toronto, who will play Game 5 in Toronto on Friday night. The Panthers still lead the series 3-1, and the Leafs haven't been swept in a playoff series since 1980.

