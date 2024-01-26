"The Rock and the Pebble" - NHL fans react as P.K. Subban shares clip working out with Dwayne Johnson

Former NHL player PK Subban recently stirred up excitement among hockey fans by sharing a workout clip featuring Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, aka "The Rock." The unexpected collaboration sparked reactions from NHL fans, who couldn't help but express their thoughts on their working out together.

In the shared clip, PK Subban and Dwayne Johnson are seen engaged in an intense workout session, showcasing their dedication to fitness. Subban accompanied the video with a playful tweet, saying:

"EXPLODING into TIK TOK like my Back and Biceps 😎👌🏿 Who’s bigger though?"

NHL fans swiftly took to social media to share their humorous and enthusiastic reactions. One fan quipped:

"The Rock and the Pebble lol."

Another fan injected a bit of hockey humor into the conversation, saying:

"I've seen him skate, can we line him up at D?"

A third fan threw a playful challenge into the mix, stating:

"The Rock. But you'd probably beat him in a race wearing hockey skates. That would actually be fun to watch."

Dwayne Johnson gifted his ring to Molly Qerim

Dwayne Johnson, 51, is trending as recently on ESPN's "First Take," a conversation about potential WrestleMania matches and AFC/NFC Championship Game predictions took an unexpected turn.

Molly Qerim, the host, praised Johnson's vintage pinky ring, a David Yurman Empire Signet sterling silver piece with black diamonds. Qerim couldn't take her eyes off it, exclaiming:

"I've just been staring at it the entire show. It's amazing."

In a surprising gesture, Dwayne Johnson promptly removed the ring and handed it to her, saying, "There you go," leaving Qerim shocked.

Qerim, delighted, later shared on Instagram:

"I've been very blessed to interview some amazing people over the years, but there is a special energy & light to The Rock. Tough guy, but you can feel his heart. He's humble & sees people. No accident he's so successful. Grateful!"

This act of generosity is not unusual for Johnson, known for his philanthropy. In the past, he gifted an entire house to up-and-coming MMA fighter Themba Gorimbo, who had revealed he had only $7.49 in his bank account before a fight in Las Vegas.

Johnson, having experienced financial struggles in his wrestling days, empathized, stating:

"I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind."

Gorimbo, amazed at Johnson's response, admitted:

"It didn't sound real for me."

Johnson's generosity and humility are known to many both in the world of sports and beyond, making him not only a successful wrestler-actor but also a compassionate figure with a heart for helping others.