Theo Von draws Wayne Gretzky's striking resemblance to Princess Diana

In a recent episode of his popular podcast, "This Past Weekend," Theo Von sat down with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and the conversation took an unexpected turn.

Von, a comedian and podcast host, who is known for his humor, pointed out a resemblance between Gretzky and the late Princess Diana. He sparked a conversation that left both Gretzky and the audience amused.

The exchange began with Theo Von casually remarking on Wayne Gretzky's appearance, expressing that the hockey icon shares a striking resemblance to Princess Diana. The unexpected comparison was out of the blue for Gretzky, and the ensuing reply was even more entertaining to watch.

Theo Von: Dude. Look at you. Know who you look like a little bit?

Gretzky: Who's that?

Theo Von: You know who I'm going to say or no?

Gretzky: No idea.

Theo Von: Princess Diana. A little.

Gretzky: Just the fact that she's a female. I don't know if that's a compliment or not.

Theo Von: I think it's very much a compliment. And she was a tough lady.

Gretzky: I've heard it before.

Theo Von: Yeah, man. I thank God. I bet a couple of men played on your team just because they wanted to be near you.

While Gretzky expressed uncertainty about the nature of the comparison, Theo Von was quick to clarify that he intended it as a compliment.

Theo Von's observation is not entirely unfounded. In the past, some hockey fans have made similar remarks about the uncanny resemblance between Wayne Gretzky and Princess Diana.

A closer look at Wayne Gretzky's personal life and his marriage with Janet Jones

Wayne Gretzky, while serving as a judge on Dance Fever, met actress Janet Jones. Despite her initial lack of recollection, they began dating in 1987 after a chance encounter at a Lakers game.

Gretzky proposed in January 1988, leading to their extravagant "Royal Wedding" on July 16, 1988, broadcast live in Canada.

The ceremony, costing over US$1 million, featured Fire Department ceremonial guards. The couple shares five children: Paulina, Ty, Trevor, Tristan and Emma. Ty left hockey for Arizona State University, Trevor pursued a baseball career, and Paulina became engaged to golfer Dustin Johnson in 2013.

Wayne's father, Walter Gretzky, passed away in 2021 at the age of 82. Walter was famous for his charitable causes. Additionally, the two were frequently paired together, with their father-son story appearing in Coca-Cola and Tim Hortons advertisements.

