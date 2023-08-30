Jonathan Drouin, the skilled forward who recently made the move from the Montreal Canadiens to the Colorado Avalanche during the NHL free agency, is speaking candidly about his decisions and experiences. Drouin's recent statements at his annual charity golf tournament shed light on his departure from the Canadiens and his excitement about joining the Avalanche.

At the event, Jonathan Drouin opened up about his time with the Canadiens and his transition to the Avalanche. While discussions for a potential contract extension did take place between Drouin and the Canadiens, the idea eventually lost its appeal for both parties. Drouin's priority was to find a team with a strong chance of winning, which led him to Colorado.

Jonathan Drouin said,

“I got to the point in my career where I want to win, I want to be in the playoffs. The Canadiens will do that in a few years, but not now!"

The switch to the Avalanche also offers a significant change in pressure and media scrutiny. Drouin emphasized that the spotlight in Colorado wouldn't be as intense as it was in Montreal.

Drouin humorously acknowledged the stark contrast between the media scenes in the two cities, where the Canadiens' locker room likely hosts twice as many reporters as a typical Avalanche practice.

Jonathan Drouin said.

“In Colorado, it’s going to be more relaxed, it’s not the same pace. There’s a little less media, a little less stuff going on. The Avalanche won the Cup two years ago … so I’m going to play with a really good team, and I think it will also do me good to play with a team that has a chance to make the playoffs, maybe more"

"The city there, Nathan … there were several good reasons for me to go there.”

Jonathan Drouin excited to reunite with friend Nathan MacKinnon

One of the driving forces behind Drouin's move to Colorado was the opportunity to reunite with his former teammate Nathan MacKinnon. The two played together a decade ago in Halifax, and their connection played a pivotal role in Drouin's decision to sign with the Avalanche.

Jonathan Drouin said.

“He was my driver at school! If Nathan didn’t get up to go to school, I didn’t go to school either! He was the one who decided if I went to school in the morning. We spent some great years together at school and at the arena. I’m glad to see him again and play with him again 10 years later.”

With the start of training camp around the corner, Drouin's partnership with MacKinnon is anticipated to ignite excitement among fans.