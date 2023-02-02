"There's really no words for what he's doing" - NHL fraternity sing Connor McDavid's praise

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is producing one of the best seasons in recent NHL history. Heading into the All-Star break, the 26-year-old forward leads the league in goals and points, 16 more than his teammate Leon Draisaitl. He is currently on pace for 151 points this season, which would be the most since the 1995-96 season.

Connor McDavid has been a revelation for the Edmonton Oilers since joining the team in 2016, as the team continues to look for their first Stanley Cup title since the 1989-90 season. Through 50 games this season, McDavid has 41 goals and 51 assists for Edmonton, helping the team rank first in the league for total goals scored.

The Oilers forward is leading the race toward winning the third Hart Memorial Trophy Award of his career. The Hart Memorial Trophy is an annual award given to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.

His incredible season has not gone unnoticed by fans, experts, and other players around the NHL.

"To just see how far ahead he is of the pack, I think we need to talk about it more," Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators said. "I feel like everybody's just saying, 'Oh, that's what we expect.'"

Many players around the NHL believe Connor McDavid does not get the attention he deserves, saying there is no player in any sport as dominant as him.

"Because he's Connor McDavid," Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators said. "There's really no words for what he's doing. Like, it's crazy. He should get a lot more credit for what he's doing. But because he's so good, I guess he doesn't."

A look at Connor McDavid's historic Hall of Fame career so far

After being granted the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, the Edmonton Oilers won the "Connor McDavid Sweepstakes." Unsurprisingly, the Oilers selected McDavid as the first overall pick, helping the team enter a new era of success.

Through 537 games in the NHL, McDavid has scored 280 goals and recorded 509 assists for a total of 789 points.

