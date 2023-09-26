"These are abominations"- 2023 Heritage Classic jerseys for Oilers and Flames leaves NHL fans unimpressed

The NHL community was buzzing with excitement when Hockey Insider and President of Hockey Content Daily Faceoff, Frank Seravalli, took to Twitter to unveil the 2023 Heritage Classic uniforms for the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames. As with any major reveal, the reactions from fans on Twitter were swift and varied.

Frank Seravalli tweeted:

"Behold, the 2023 Heritage Classic uniforms for #Oilers and #Flames."

The unveiling of the 2023 Classic uniforms sparked a wide range of reactions from passionate NHL fans on Twitter. Some expressed disappointment with the design choices, while others questioned the repetition of outdoor games for certain teams.

One passionate fan immediately tweeted their strong disapproval, proclaiming:

"These are abominations."

Another fan offered a more nuanced perspective, stating:

"I get the idea with the Oilers' old-school gloves and pants, but this was poorly executed."

Beyond uniform design, some fans raised questions about the selection of teams for outdoor games. One Twitter user expressed their opinion, noting:

"Clearly running out of ideas with these two teams always getting outdoor games."

Both the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames have participated in multiple outdoor events, including Heritage Classics and Winter Classics, over the years.

Ultimately, the uniform design remains a matter of personal taste, and the NHL's tradition of outdoor games continues to captivate fans, offering unique and unforgettable experiences for hockey enthusiasts everywhere.

More about the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic

The 2023 NHL Heritage Classic, officially known as the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic due to sponsorship, is an upcoming outdoor regular-season matchup in the National Hockey League.

This event marks the seventh installment of the Classic series and is set to take place on October 29, 2023, at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.

In this much-anticipated clash, the Edmonton Oilers will play host to the Calgary Flames, a significant milestone as it will be the first-ever outdoor game in the fierce Battle of Alberta rivalry.

This particular season holds significance, marking the 20th anniversary of the inaugural Classic, which featured the Montreal Canadiens and the Oilers at the same Commonwealth Stadium.

While the 2003 game took place in November, the league aimed for an October date for the 2023 event to ensure more favorable weather conditions. Official confirmation of the game came from the NHL on December 31, 2022.

Despite being the first outdoor Battle of Alberta, both the Oilers and the Flames have each participated in two outdoor games in their respective histories.