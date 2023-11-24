"These cheaters always circumventing cap": John Klingberg's LTIR by Maple Leafs has fans demanding full investigation into defenseman's status

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenseman John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, prompting fans to demand an investigation into the defenseman's health status, with many believing it was due to cap circumvention.

Klingberg joined the Maple Leafs in July of this year and signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the team. The 31-year-old defenseman has notched up five points in 14 games for the Leafs this season.

The Leafs did not disclose the injury details, but according to reports, John Klingberg is said to be dealing with a hip injury. In place of him, the Maple Leafs recalled forward Alex Steeves from the AHL.

Here's what fans on X, formerly Twitter, said:

Expand Tweet

One tweeted:

"How convenient. These cheaters always circumventing the cap"

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"Obvious cap circumvention. Full investigation required"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, forward Alex Steeves has notched up 18 points through 11 goals and seven assists for the Toronto Marlies this season.

With 22 points after 17 games, the Maple Leafs are fourth in the East's Atlantic Division. They will next be up against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Nov. 4. The puck drops at 2:00 p.m. ET.

John Klingberg's career stats

Vancouver Canucks v Toronto Maple Leafs

Klingberg was drafted with the No. 13 pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL draft. He made his league debut during the Stars' 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 20, 2014.

He spent eight years with the Stars. Following that, in 2022, Klingberg joined the Anaheim Ducks as a free agent, signing for one year with the team. A year later, he was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Ducks.

John Klingberg had a brief stint of 17 games with the Wild, and after becoming a free agent, he joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for one year on a $4.15 million contract. Overall, he's played 633 games, recording 412 points on 81 goals and 331 assists over a decade-long career.