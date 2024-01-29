"These five guys are done": NHL fans react as Alex Formenton surrenders to police in Hockey Canada scandal investigation

Former NHL player Alex Formenton handed himself over to legal authorities this Sunday. This is believed to be in connection with an incident involving multiple members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team, in an alleged case of sexual assault. Having played for the Ottawa Senators and presently playing for HC Ambri-Piotta in Europe, Formenton faces charges from police in London, Ontario. The specifics of these charges, however, are yet to be released by his lawyers.

Alex Formenton's lawyer, Daniel Brown, confirmed the surrender and emphasized that the player will vigorously defend his innocence. The Swiss team, HC Ambri-Piotta, granted Formenton an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, allowing him to return to Canada during this challenging time.

Fingers are being pointed at Hockey Canada lately, due to some legal issues and harsh words about sexual assault accusations. In May 2022, a settlement was given by them to a lady who alleged she had been sexually harassed by eight sportsmen, reportyincluding five from the 2018 junior world team.

In 2022, leaders of Hockey Canada disclosed that roughly C$9 million was given to 21 people who made sexual misconduct accusations. This money came from young players' signing amounts who didn't know it went towards these settlements.

NHL fans are rightfully upset about these situations and are reacting on social media over this incident.

"These five guys are done" - one fan wrote

The London Police have a press meeting set for February 5, where people are expecting to hear more about what's going on. The scandal has highlighted the need for systemic change and greater accountability within sports organizations.

Alex Formenton's hockey journey: From NHL debut to Spengler Cup triumph amidst career uncertainty

Alex Formenton started his hockey career after being chosen by the London Knights in the 2015 OHL Priority Draft. With his 16 goals and 34 points in 2016, he caught the Ottawa Senators' eyes, who chose him in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft's second round. Formenton entered into record books when he became the Ottawa Senators' youngest debutant in October 2017. Despite occasional OHL and AHL send-downs, he secured his Senators' roster slot by the 2018–19 season.

When his contract ended following the 2021-22 season, talks with the Senators fell through, causing him to sign with Swiss team HC Ambrì-Piotta. His brilliant display in the 2022 Spengler Cup displayed his abilities, helping Ambrì to a historic win.