"These women work their a*s off" - Hockey fans left impressed as PWHL game between New York and Toronto sees several blows and massive hits

Hockey enthusiasts were treated to a thrilling showdown between the New York and Toronto teams in the inaugural PWHL game on Monday, leaving fans impressed and sparking a buzz on the r/hockey subreddit. The intense match showcased a series of powerful blows and massive hits, captivating viewers and sparking discussions about the level of physicality in women's hockey.

The Reddit community shared a post with the caption:

"Some of the big hits, physical play, and scrapiness from today's PWHL game between New York and Toronto."

The revelation that players actively advocated for more physical play during the league's rulebook discussions adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. Players reportedly wanted to inject more grit and toughness into the game, believing it would enhance their overall experience and competitiveness.

The fan response on Reddit further highlighted the physical nature of the game. One enthusiastic fan expressed eagerness to watch more games, stating:

"Where can I watch these games? It looks like these women work their ass off. Can’t wait to catch a game."

Comment byu/Codester1222 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan, seemingly surprised by the accessibility of the games, posted:

"Oh HELL YES I didn’t realize I could get them south of the border. TY for the info!"

Comment byu/Codester1222 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The overall response from NHL fans on Reddit was overwhelmingly positive, with many asking for more details about the first edition of the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Comment byu/Codester1222 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Codester1222 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Codester1222 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Codester1222 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Codester1222 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Codester1222 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Codester1222 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The New Year's Day PWHL game between New York and Toronto has left a lasting impression on hockey fans.

New York dominates Toronto 4-0 in inaugural PWHL game

In the historic inaugural game of the Professional Women's Hockey League on New Year's Day, New York secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Toronto. Ella Shelton made her mark by scoring the opening goal, while goaltender Corinne Schroeder exhibited a stellar performance to earn the first shutout, making 29 saves.

Alex Carpenter contributed with one goal and one assist, and Jill Saulnier and Kayla Vespa also found the back of the net.

The game featured a sellout crowd of 2,537 at Mattamy Athletic Centre, with tennis legend and PWHL board member Billie Jean King performing the ceremonial puck drop. The league, boasting a collective bargaining agreement with players until 2031, celebrated this momentous occasion.

New York had previously won a preseason scrimmage against Toronto, and Monday's victory showcased the team's dominance. Despite Toronto's numerous scoring chances, including notable attempts by Sarah Nurse and Emma Maltais, Schroeder's goaltending prowess denied them.

The second period remained scoreless, with Toronto outshooting New York, but the latter's resilience prevailed.

Carpenter, Saulnier and Vespa extended New York's lead in the third period, sealing a historic win in the fledgling PWHL season.