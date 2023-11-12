"They can stay home": Casey Cizikas angrily reacts to Islanders fans chanting "Fire Lane Lambert"

In a tense moment following the New York Islanders' fourth consecutive loss, forward Casey Cizikas didn't hesitate while addressing fans who passionately chanted for the firing of coach Lane Lambert. Fans chanted, "Fire Lane Lambert."

The Islanders faced a 4-1 defeat against the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena, intensifying the frustration among the fan base.

Casey Cizikas said:

“It’s a joke. That kind of stuff ticks me off. It really does. I’ve got no time for those fans. I’ve got no time for them"

Casey Cizikas further added:

"If they want to be like that, they can stay home.”

While acknowledging the team's recent struggles, Cizikas defended Lambert and the coaching staff, insisting that they are a well-prepared group. The Islanders' performance on the ice, despite the challenging circumstances, suggested that the players hadn't tuned out the coach's guidance.

This incident follows earlier chants calling for a change in the team's management, with President/General Manager Lou Lamoriello becoming the subject of "Lou Must Go" chants in a previous home game.

The Islanders are grappling with both on-ice challenges and fan discontent, highlighting the pressure-cooker environment surrounding the struggling franchise.

More on forward Casey Cizikas's NHL career

Casey Cizikas, born on Feb. 27, 1991, was selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft (92nd overall). He played for the Majors during the 2009–10 season, tying for the team lead in scoring with 62 points and earning a +32 plus-minus rating.

In the 2010–11 season, Cizikas served as captain, recording 64 points and leading the Majors to the championship series, though they lost to the Owen Sound Attack.

During the 2011–12 season, he spent a significant period in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Cizikas made his NHL debut on Feb. 24, 2012, against the New York Rangers. That season, he played 15 games with the Islanders and recorded four assists. In the 2012–13 season, after the NHL lockout, Cizikas scored his first NHL goal on Jan. 29, 2013, against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Known for his role in the best fourth line in the NHL during the 2015–16 season, Cizikas signed a five-year contract with the Islanders on June 2, 2016. He received the Bob Nystrom Award in 2017–18 and again on May 24, 2019.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Cizikas signed a six-year, $15 million contract extension. Notably, on April 21, 2023, he scored the first playoff goal at UBS Arena. Throughout his career, Cizikas has become recognized as one of the NHL's top fourth-line players.