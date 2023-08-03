"They deserve no credit" - Ex-Canadiens star rips into Maple Leafs while issuing Stanley Cup dig

In a recent tell-all interview with Sport24, Mikhail Sergachev didn't hold back in expressing his dissatisfaction with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sergachev, a former Montreal Canadiens star and current Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, offered his perspective on the showdown between the two Eastern rivals during last spring's postseason:

"I don't want to put any pluses on Toronto now, they didn't deserve them.

Sergachev remarked candidly when asked about the Maple Leafs' performance:

"Why? I don't think they deserve much. Well done here, they went through the first round, but did not go further. So I don't see any reason to rejoice here."

This is not the first time Sergachev has taken a shot at the Leafs, and it seems unlikely to be the last. His comments allude to a sense of disappointment that the Lightning's playoff journey was cut short due to injuries to key players, implying that they would have advanced further than Toronto.

The rivalry between the Bolts and Leafs has intensified, and Sergachev's fiery remarks only add fuel to the fire. As a player who has tasted Stanley Cup victory twice, his words carry weight and are sure to resonate with fans and pundits alike.

While the offseason may offer a brief respite from on-ice battles, it's clear that Sergachev isn't taking time off from needling the Maple Leafs.

As the next season approaches, all eyes will be on whether Toronto can prove Sergachev wrong and silence the critic who once wore the colors of their arch-rival Canadiens.

Ducks' defenseman Radko Gudas shuns Maple Leafs due to media pressure

Radko Gudas, the sought-after free-agent defenseman, reportedly turned down multiple contract offers from Canadian teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Instead, Gudas signed a three-year, $12-million deal with the Anaheim Ducks earlier this summer, opting for a change of scenery in sunny Southern California.

In a recent interview with Czech outlet DenikSport, Gudas revealed that the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Maple Leafs had all expressed interest in signing him.

However, the 33-year-old defenseman was not keen on facing the intense scrutiny and pressure from Canadian hockey media, especially after his playoff experience against the Maple Leafs earlier this year.

Gudas's run-in with the Leafs during the playoffs, where his Florida Panthers faced off against Toronto, left a lasting impression. After just five total games against the Leafs, including three in Toronto, he felt the weight of the media machine even as an opposing player.

This offseason has seen other players like Ryan O'Reilly also turning down opportunities in Toronto due to the unique pressures of playing in the city.

For now, Gudas seems content with his decision to join the Ducks, where he can enjoy a less frenetic media environment and focus on contributing to an up-and-coming team during his twilight years.