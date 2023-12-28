"They embody that old style hockey" - Paul Bissonnette names the toughest duo in NHL right now

In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," former NHL player and current "NHL on TNT" studio analyst, Paul Bissonnette, shared his perspective on the rising stars in the league, focusing particularly on the formidable Tkachuk brothers. According to Bissonnette, Canada is producing notable talent, including the Hughes brothers, Matthews and the impactful Tkachuk siblings.

Bissonnette said:

"Are nipping at the Canadians' heels with all the prospects and the talent that they have coming out with, like the Hughes brothers. I mean, Matthews, of course, the Tkachuk boys, who have really done an amazing job"

Acknowledging the leadership qualities of Brady Tkachuk, currently serving as the captain for the Ottawa Senators, and the impactful performance of Matthew Tkachuk in the previous Stanley Cup Finals, Bissonnette praised the brothers for carrying on the legacy of their father, Walt Tkachuk, whom he considers a potential Hall of Famer.

Bissonnette said:

"Walt Tkachuk was a legend himself. He should be in the hall of fame, but he had two boys who now play Brady Tkachuk, who's the captain in Ottawa, and Matthew, who went off to the Stanley cup finals last year and really dragged his team into the fight."

Describing the Tkachuk brothers' playing style as a throwback to the old era of hockey, Bissonnette highlighted their commitment to physical play, a quality that has become less common in the modern NHL:

He added:

"And he's so fun to watch because every game they're just mucking it up and they really embody that old style of hockey. So if you're a casual hockey fan, I would tend to want to watch Florida games because regardless of what's happening, you're going to see scrums, you're going to see fights, you're going to see goals"

Bissonnette further explained:

"So it's a little bit of that throwback style of hockey, which is not as common anymore because of the skill set, what these players have and the fact there's just not a lot of fighters."

According to Paul Bissonnette, the Tkachuk brothers, with their blend of skill, leadership, and a throwback style of play, represent one of the toughest duos in the NHL today.

