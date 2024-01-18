NHL fans were left fuming after the recent Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings game, with many expressing their frustration over the coverage provided by NHL on TNT. The network took to its X (formerly Twitter), to share a video clip with the caption,

"Sam Reinhart gets the first goal of the night, as called by our studio crew."

However, instead of receiving praise, the post ignited a wave of discontent among hockey enthusiasts.

One fan voiced their frustration, stating,

"They can’t call the game unless it’s in slow motion; it’s going too fast for them. They cannot even call who scored the goal for about a minute."

Another disgruntled fan chimed in, saying,

"Can you stop the chit chat and do a play-by-play? Super annoying."

A particularly scathing remark came from a fan who exclaimed,

"I’m watching the Red Wings and the Florida Panthers tonight. Oh my God! These are the worst announcers I have ever listened to! They’re barely acknowledging the fact that there is a game on! It’s like three guys sitting around drinking beer talking about hockey and watching TV!"

The dissatisfaction continued as another fan vented,

"The worst broadcast of a game ever! Talk about the game, play by play… you are talking about McDavid with 2 minutes left in a tie game!"

The passionate responses on X reflect the high expectations fans have for a quality viewing experience, especially when it comes to the live broadcast of their favorite sport.

Detroit Red Wings 3-2 overtime win over Florida Panthers

In Wednesday night's game, Dylan Larkin secured a power-play victory for the Detroit Red Wings, ending a 10-game losing streak against the Florida Panthers.

The Red Wings' recent success, with a 6-0-1 record in their last seven games, has recently been performing well.

Michael Rasmussen and Robby Fabbri also contributed goals in regulation. Goaltender Alex Lyon's outstanding performance, making 32 saves against his former team, played a pivotal role in the win.

The Florida Panthers, on a season-high three-game losing streak, saw goals from Sam Reinhart and Gustav Forsling.

Reinhart's short-handed goal not only tied his career-high but also set an NHL record with an eight-game goal streak on special teams. However, the Panthers squandered leads of 1-0 and 2-1, ultimately succumbing to a 3-2 defeat in overtime.

The absence of key players, including Patrick Kane for the Red Wings and Aleksander Barkov for the Panthers, added challenges to both teams. The game marked Lyon's return to Sunrise, celebrated with a video tribute, highlighting his significant contribution during the Panthers' previous season. Lyon, appreciative of the gesture, said,

“It's awesome. That's a very classy move and I have nothing but love for my time here. I appreciate that a lot and they have great fans in a great building.”