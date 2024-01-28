"They’ll lose to the Avs in 5": NHL fans react to the Edmonton Oilers' impressive 16-game winning streak after beating Predators 4-1

The Edmonton Oilers clinched an impressive 16th win in a row. They defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 at Rogers Place on Saturday, inching closer to hockey history. Their record is comparable to the amazing 2016-17 run of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers' star players, led the way in this win. The balance of McDavid's four-point game and Draisaitl's three-pointer played a huge role. Zach Hyman's milestone 30th goal and goalie Stuart Skinner's 12th win in a row, thanks to his 29 saves. They all helped the Oilers win.

Expand Tweet

On Feb. 6, the Oilers will go against the Vegas Golden Knights. This game comes right after the NHL All-Star break. NHL fans are looking forward to this with great enthusiasm. People related the current hot streak of the Oilers wins to the historic 1992-93 run by Pittsburgh Penguins.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Not just the Edmonton Oilers' supporters but also hockey lovers in general are taking note. Everyone's waiting for the result of the upcoming game with the Golden Knights. The Oilers hope to equal a past accomplishment of winning 17 games back to back, thus leaving a mark in NHL's records.

Edmonton Oilers dominant 4-1 win caps 16-game streak

The Edmonton Oilers secured their 16th consecutive victory with a commanding 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins kickstarted the scoring frenzy on the first power play, deftly receiving a pass from Leon Draisaitl in the slot and beating Predators' netminder Kevin Lankinen to the stick side.

Draisaitl, not to be outdone, notched his 800th NHL point on the Oilers' next power play, courtesy of a precise one-timer from a Connor McDavid pass at the right face-off circle, extending the lead to 2-0. McDavid, the maestro himself, further solidified the Oilers' dominance in the third period, banking in a rebound off Lankinen from below the goal line.

Colton Sissons of Nashville broke the Oilers' 157:59 scoreless streak by taking advantage of a pass by Luke Evangelista. This action changed the score to 3-1.

Not too long after, Zach Hyman of Edmonton secured the game with a goal into an empty net. With a little more than three minutes left, the score reached its final number at 4-1. The Oilers' 16th straight win showed their accuracy, expertise and team effort.