"They're excited about this kind of endorsement?" - NHL fans slam Blackhawks after Kelce brother's recent Connor Bedard admission

In the world of sports, we often see different athletic realms intersecting, but not all crossovers go smoothly. This became clear when the Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, who are well-known NFL athletes, ventured into discussing hockey on their podcast called "New Heights."

Things took a turn during one episode when Travis Kelce struggled with pronouncing the name of NHL prospect Connor Bedard. This little mishap didn't go unnoticed by the hockey community.

The incident quickly went viral as NHL fans took to social media to share their reactions. Some found amusement in the mispronunciation, while others questioned the significance of such an "endorsement" for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Expand Tweet

One fan's comment captured this sentiment perfectly, especially considering Jason Kelce’s lack of familiarity with hockey, as he admitted to never having seen Bedard play.

“Hawks are excited about this kind of “endorsement “? Obviously, Travis did a little homework since butchering Bedard’s name while Jason still has never heard of hockey.”

The fan's remark compared the situation to talking about a renowned athlete from the "international quidditch association," underscoring the gap between the Kelce brothers' football reputation and the hockey world.

Here are some fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This incident highlights the difficulties that can emerge when athletes venture beyond their domains of expertise in the era of media, where every mistake can be magnified.

Blackhawks' #1 pick Connor Bedard: NHL Rookie of the Month

Connor Bedard’s outstanding performance in November has earned him the NHL Rookie of the Month accolade, a testament to his exceptional talent and significant impact on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard's scoring abilities are impressive, as he managed to score six goals and accumulate a total of 12 points in 12 games, outperforming rookies and demonstrating his potential as a league star in November.

Bedard’s accomplishments have placed him in company among Blackhawks legends such as Dominik Kubalik and Patrick Kane who have also been honored with this award.

Expand Tweet

His contribution to the team is evident from his statistics, leading the Blackhawks with 20 points, comprising 11 goals and nine assists in just 22 games. Achieving the milestone of reaching ten goals in 24 games further underscores his scoring ability and knack for finding the back of the net.

The prodigy’s remarkable three-game streak of scoring goals has drawn comparisons to Jeremy Roenick, highlighting Bedard as one of the players ever to achieve such a feat.