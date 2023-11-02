"They're gonna have to cut my skates off" - Corey Perry discloses his future with Blackhawks

Corey Perry, the Chicago Blackhawks captain, recently appeared on the "Blackhawks Insider" podcast. During his interview, he discussed being named the Blackhawks' new alternate captain. Perry, who is renowned for his gritty play on the ice, expressed his love for the game. He also talked about his responsibilities as a mentor for his fellow mates.

In the interview, Perry made the following statement about his passion for the game. He said:

"I just love being around the rink, love being around the guys, and I love playing. Like I told you this earlier, they're gonna have to cut my skates off me when they want me to leave. So you know, I just like the emotion, the battle, and having fun."

This statement showed his limitless passion and commitment to the game. His dedication and spirit make him a suitable mentor for his team.

Adapting to a new habitat is not easy for anyone, but Perry and his family welcomed it. When questioned about their transition, Perry replied:

“It's been good."

Corey Perry's journey with the Chicago Blackhawks has been marked by his unwavering commitment to the game of hockey. As the newly appointed alternate captain, he exemplifies the essence of the sport, both on and off the ice. Perry's experience and leadership make him a natural mentor for his fellow players, helping them navigate the challenges of the NHL and inspiring them to reach their full potential.

Corey Perry: A switch that defines his Identity

Perry discussed his identity or personality on and off ice. He said:

“If you know me off the ice, I'm a pretty quiet guy, but once I get to the rink, it's like a switch flips."

Corey Perry believes that playing his role as a mentor and agitator is essential. His dedication makes him stand out among all the other young blood players.

Also read: Corey Perry reveals who he pointed fingers at after scoring first Blackhawks goal

In the interview, he also discussed his experience in other cities throughout his journey. During his early days with the Anaheim Ducks, he won the Hart Trophy. He then went on to play with the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens. He continuously displayed his ambition and determination towards the game.

Ultimately, he summarized all those matches and moments by calling them "exciting." As a true sportsman, he strives to be impactful for his teammates both on and off the ice.

Also read: Corey Perry Contract: How much will the new Chicago Blackhawks winger earn in salary

The interview ended by Corey Perry reiterating his dedication and commitment to the Chicago Blackhawks. He’s set to fulfill his commitment to his team and the game that they all love.