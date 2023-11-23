"They're not winning sh*t": Edmonton Oilers fan Ryan Whitney unhappy with McDavid and Draisaitl lines contributions

In a recent episode of the popular podcast "Spittin Chiclets," former NHL player and Edmonton Oilers fan Ryan Whitney didn't hold back his frustration following the team's 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Whitney voiced his dissatisfaction with the performances of star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, emphasizing their lackluster contributions to the team's recent struggles.

Whitney pointed out a concerning statistic:

"This team, they're not winning sh*t. They have Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid, and Leon with one power-play goal combined in the last 12 games."

Expand Tweet

The former defenseman questioned when the much-needed improvement would come, highlighting the Oilers' current standing as second to last in their division.

With a critical tone, Whitney addressed the team's overall performance:

"They don't have good defensemen, and they have two awesome forwards that aren't playing awesome right now. There is a lot of room for improvement. Let's see it."

As the Edmonton Oilers continue to navigate their season, it remains to be seen whether Whitney's concerns align with the sentiments of the broader fanbase and if the team can address the issues he highlighted to climb the standings in a highly competitive division.

Carolina Hurricanes surge past Edmonton Oilers in 6-3 victory despite late rally

The Carolina Hurricanes unleashed an offensive barrage in the first period, securing a decisive 6-3 victory over the Oilers at PNC Arena on Wednesday. Jesper Fast kicked off the scoring at 9:17, capitalizing on a rebound from Jalen Chatfield's point shot. Jack Drury doubled the lead at 9:52, tapping in a return pass from Michael Bunting on a 2-on-1.

Teuvo Teravainen extended the lead to 3-0 at 11:23, finishing off Sebastian Aho's backhand pass. Seth Jarvis added to the onslaught at 14:48, scoring on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle, giving the Hurricanes a 4-0 lead.

Zach Hyman responded for the Oilers on the power play at 17:13, cutting the deficit to 4-1. In the second period, Martin Necas increased the Hurricanes' lead to 5-1 at 2:13, but the Oilers fought back with a short-handed goal from Mattias Ekholm at 17:48, making it 5-2.

The Edmonton Oilers continued their rally in the third period, as Hyman scored his second of the night at 3:46, assisted by a no-look falling backhand pass from Connor McDavid. Despite the Oilers' efforts, Brent Burns sealed the Hurricanes' victory with a short-handed empty-net goal at 18:56.

Carolina's dominant first-period performance and efficient goal-scoring displayed their offensive prowess, while the Oilers struggled to recover from the early deficit, resulting in a three-game losing streak for Edmonton.