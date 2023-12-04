"They should be suspended" "Massive W": Boston Bruins using rainbow taped stick for HockeyIsEveryone night leavs NHL fans divided

In a bold and symbolic move, the Boston Bruins, led by forward Jake DeBrusk, took to the ice at TD Garden with rainbow-taped sticks against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Fans reacted to the gesture, which was in support of the NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone Night, a celebration of diversity and inclusion in the hockey community.

The NHL has reversed its ban on Pride Tape, allowing it to be a part of league events throughout the 2023 season. The decision comes following backlash from hockey players and fans after the initial prohibition had sparked widespread controversy.

The rainbow tape, a powerful symbol of LGBTQ+ pride, makes a visual statement that transcends the boundaries of the game. However, the move has divided opinion among NHL fans.

While many applaud the Bruins for using their platform to promote inclusivity and diversity, some fans expressed discomfort, arguing that sports and politics should remain separate.

The rainbow-taped sticks, they argue, inject a divisive element into the game that distracts from its primary purpose – entertainment. One tweeted:

"They should be suspended"

Another chimed in:

"Massive W"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Regardless of the divided opinions, the Boston Bruins turned the night into a memorable one on the ice, staging a remarkable comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Their decision to participate in Hockey Is For Everyone Night exemplifies the ongoing conversation about the intersection of sports and social issues in today's world, leaving fans to ponder the broader role of athletes and teams in promoting societal change.

Marchand hat-trick powers Boston Bruins to comeback win over Blue Jackets

Brad Marchand's remarkable natural hat-trick in the third period propelled the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Despite entering the final period trailing 1-0, Marchand's scoring frenzy within five minutes and 50 seconds secured Boston's third straight win. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman's 24 saves and Charlie McAvoy's two assists in his 400th NHL game further fortified the Bruins' stellar performance.

Columbus had taken the lead with Boone Jenner's late second-period goal, assisted by Mathieu Olivier. However, Marchand quickly erased the deficit with a one-timer at 1:56 of the third period, followed by a power-play goal at 5:37.

Captain sealed the victory and completed his hat-trick, leaving the Bruins with an impressive 17-4-3 record. Meanwhile, Columbus, despite a resilient effort from goaltender Spencer Martin (25 saves), fell to 8-14-4 on the season.