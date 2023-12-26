"They cannot trust him": Ilya Samsonov blasted by Frank Corrado for Maple Leafs goaltender's recent struggles

In a recent segment of SportsCentre, former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman and hockey analyst Frank Corrado criticized Ilya Samsonov for his lopsided goaltending this season, while also discussing the Leafs' disappointing defeat to the Sabres.

Although the Maple Leafs are well positioned in second place in the Atlantic Division, they find themselves in a difficult situation as far as goaltending is concerned.

Joseph Woll, who showcased some positive signs for the Leafs between the pipes, has been out with a high ankle sprain, suffered during a game against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 7. He's listed as week-to-week at the moment.

On the other hand, Ilya Samsonov, who has been a starter for the Leafs in place of Woll, is going through a rough patch, as his performance has seen a significant drop this season.

Samsonov was pulled for the third time this season after he conceded five goals on 19 shots in a 9-3 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres last week.

Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Islanders

Samsonov's struggles have led to veteran Martin Jones becoming the club's third starting goalie this season. The 33-year-old veteran goalie has four wins in six games, including a shutout with a 2.79 goals-against-average and a .917 SV%.

Frank Corrado, while discussing the Maple Leafs' goaltending struggles, said that the club cannot trust Ilya Samsonov between the pipes anymore. Corrado added that the Russian cannot make easy saves and that the Leafs are in a similar situation to that of the Edmonton Oilers with Jack Campbell.

Corrado said (via NHL Rumors):

"They can’t put them in the net anymore. Like they’ve given him many chances here this season to take the ball and run with it and have the net. He has shown them that they cannot trust him. So now what do you do?"

"Well, they’re in the exact same predicament that the Edmonton Oilers were with Jack Campbell. Where, I don’t know how you can keep throwing Ilya Samsonov in an NHL net when he can’t make the most easy and routine of saves."

The hockey analyst also pointed out that with Ilya Samsonov's recent performances, he needs to find his game, though not in the NHL. Corrado suggested the team sent the 26-year-old to the AHL to regain confidence.

"He needs to find his game. He cannot find it in the NHL. So perhaps it’s time for him to go to the American Hockey League, find his game, start to feel confident and when the time permits, maybe he can come back up."

This season, Ilya Smsonov has a 5-2-5 record with a 3.79 goals-against-average and a .871 SV%. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him in the NHL.

Ilya Samsonov's NHL career stats

Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov was drafted No. 22 overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2015 NHL draft. He made his league debut during the Caps' 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Oct. 4, 2019.

The goalie ended the contest with 25 saves, with 17 saves coming in the final two periods. Subsequently, Smsonov went on to register 10 more wins and etched his name as only the third rookie in the league to win 11 consecutive games and the first since 1973–74.

Ilya Samsonov played for three years with the Capitals. In the 2022–23 season, he signed with the Maple Leafs as a free agent. The 26-year-old goalie has been with the Leafs for two seasons. Overall, he's posted a record of 84-34-18 in 145 career games with a 2.76 goals-against-average and a .904 SV%.