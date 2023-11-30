"Think Trav’s taken too many headshots" - NHL fans call out Travis Kelce for butchering Connor Bedard's name

NHL fans call out NFL star Travis Kelce for a pronunciation fumble as he failed to take Connor Bedard's last name correctly. The "New Heights" show became the stage for Kelce's attempt to talk about the hockey sensation, resulting in a laugh-out-loud moment.

Connor Bedard, selected as the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, has been quite popular in the hockey world since his NHL debut. However, the outcome was hilariously unexpected when Kelce could not pronounce Bedard's last name during the "New Heights" episode.

BR Open Ice posted the amusing clip with the caption:

"Travis Kelce LOVES watching Connor Bedard play hockey regardless of whether he can pronounce his name."

Social media quickly lit up as NHL fans called out Kelce's pronunciation, turning the moment into an instant viral sensation. One fan humorously quipped, poking fun at Kelce's attempt, writing:

"I think Trav’s taken too many headshots."

Another fan countered, stating:

"If you have watched ANY NHL hockey this year, you have heard his name pronounced. This is cap."

The online banter continued with another fan highlighting the irony, writing:

"I feel like if you loved watching someone play hockey, you would know his name pretty well."

While the mispronunciation may have been a momentary lapse, it certainly brought joy to fans. In the end, Travis Kelce's gaffe over Connor Bedard's name will likely go down as one of the most entertaining crossovers between the NFL and NHL.

A detailed look at the moment when Kelce mispronounced Connor Bedard's name

As a guest on the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce's attempt to say Bedard's last name left fans deeply annoyed.

In an episode on the show, Kelce referred to Bedard as "Connor Bednard or Ben-nard," admitting his uncertainty with a light-hearted shrug.

"I don't even know how to say his last name," Travis Kelce said. "I just know I love watching that dude play hockey. So."

Kelce, a renowned NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently made headlines not only for his on-field prowess but also for rumors surrounding his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, Kelce has solidified his legacy with Super Bowl victories in LIV and LVII, contributing crucial touchdowns to both triumphs.

While Kelce may have stumbled over Bedard's name, his genuine admiration for the rookie's hockey skills remains crystal clear. As fans play referee on social media, the playful banter only adds a touch of humor.