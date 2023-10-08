"This ain't the NCAA anymore": Adam Fantilli getting shouldered by Caps' TJ Oshie has fans welcoming rookie to the big league

In Saturday's NHL preseason clash between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals, all eyes were on one of the most highly anticipated rookies of the season, Adam Fantilli. As the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, the young Blue Jackets prospect has garnered immense attention, and his debut in the big league had fans eagerly awaiting his performance.

However, in a moment that is often seen as a rite of passage for NHL newcomers, Fantilli experienced a memorable hit from Capitals' veteran player TJ Oshie.

Watch the hit below:

Fans, both in the arena and watching from home, couldn't help but react to the hit. One fan humorously remarked:

"I was just gonna say. Welcome to the bigs, frat boy! This ain't the NCAA anymore!"

Another fan chimed in:

"That a classic 'welcome to the League' type hit."

A Reddit user wrote:

"Wow. Beauty hit. Glad Fantilli is ok as well. I hate seeing guys get hurt in preseason"

Despite the physicality of the game, the good news is that Adam Fantilli emerged from the hit unscathed, allowing fans to breathe a collective sigh of relief. Preseason can be a tricky time for players as they shake off the rust and adjust to the pace of the NHL.

The whole incident involving Adam Fantilli and TJ Oshie

The moment unfolded during the game when Adam Fantilli, with the puck in his possession, made his way toward the net while skating through the middle of the rink near the boards.

TJ Oshie, known for his physical play and tenacity, seized the opportunity and delivered a shoulder check to the rookie sensation. The impact of the hit sent Fantilli tumbling to the ice, and his hockey stick was sent flying from his grasp.

The hit by Oshie not only showcased the physicality and intensity of the NHL but also showed that players like Fantilli will face tough challenges in the big leagues. It's a moment often referred to as a "welcome to the league" hit, and it's a tradition in the NHL where rookies are introduced to the game's physical nature.

The Blue Jackets ultimately secured a 4-2 victory over the Capitals, but it's the hit delivered by TJ Oshie to Adam Fantilli that will be etched in the memories of fans as a significant moment in the young rookie's journey to NHL stardom. As Fantilli continues to acclimate to the league, fans eagerly await more highlights and memorable moments from this promising newcomer.