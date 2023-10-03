"This a bit ridiculous": Connor Bedard's ranking in TSN's Top 50 players has hockey fans fuming

TSN's annual list of the NHL's Top 50 players has sparked some controversy this year, and it's all centered around the inclusion of Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard. The 18-year-old sensation, who was taken first overall in the June draft, has impressed with his limited preseason playing time. However, his placement at number 48 on the list has left many fans scratching their heads.

Bedard's entry into the NHL has been highly anticipated, given his remarkable junior season in the WHL with the Regina Pats, where he scored an astounding 71 goals and 143 points in just 57 games. Additionally, his performance at the World Juniors with Team Canada, where he earned tournament MVP and best forward honors, further solidified his potential.

Despite these accolades, some argue that ranking Bedard ahead of established NHL veterans seems premature. Hockey fans on Twitter erupted in passionate discussions following the release.

While there's no denying Bedard's talent and potential, the debate surrounding his ranking serves as a reminder that fans are passionate about their sport and have strong opinions about the recognition players receive. As the season unfolds, it will be fascinating to see if Bedard can live up to the expectations and solidify his place among the NHL's elite.

Connor Bedard's arrival ignites Chicago

The anticipation and excitement surrounding Connor Bedard have reached a fever pitch in Chicago, and for good reason. Ever since the Chicago Blackhawks secured the top pick in the NHL draft lottery back in May, the city was buzzing with anticipation. Ticket sales soared, as fans eagerly awaited Bedard's preseason debut.

At the United Center, the evidence of Bedard's star power was clear. Ninety-eight jerseys proudly displayed his name and number, making it the dominant choice among fans in attendance. While occasional appearances of random jerseys are customary at Blackhawks games, the overwhelming presence of Bedard's 98 jerseys underscored the fervor surrounding the young talent.

The Blackhawks wasted no time in capitalizing on Bedard's popularity. Fans seeking to commemorate his arrival had a plethora of options, from pucks to sweatshirts, jerseys to shirseys, and hats, all emblazoned with "98 BEDARD."

On the ice, Bedard didn't disappoint during his preseason debut. The phenom showcased his skills, living up to the considerable hype and leaving fans in awe of his performance.

The excitement spilled over into television ratings as well. NBC Sports Chicago reported that the telecast of Connor Bedard's preseason debut garnered the highest ratings for a preseason contest in a decade.