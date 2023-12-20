"This is brutal" - NHL fans react as former second overall pick, Nolan Patrick, retires aged 25

NHL fans were met with shocking news as former second-overall pick Nolan Patrick announced his retirement at the age of 25. The announcement, shared by Spittin Chiclets on Twitter, revealed that Patrick, who was selected as the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, has decided to step away from professional hockey.

Spittin Chiclets' tweet encapsulated the shock and disappointment felt by fans.

Almost immediately, the social media platform became a space for fans to share their thoughts and reactions to this unexpected news.

One fan expressed the sentiment shared by many, acknowledging the unfortunate impact of injuries on Patrick's career:

"Injuries suck this is brutal."

Another fan took a more optimistic perspective, focusing on Patrick's potential for a bright future beyond the rink.

"When he’s old and gray, he’ll be able to tell people he played in the NHL, scored a bunch of goals, and prioritized his health. While this is sad, it’s a hell of a lot better than being physically crippled so early in life. Hope he succeeds in coaching," one fan said.

Another fan shared a sense of empathy and wished Patrick well in his future endeavors:

"Such a sad story, hope he finds happiness in whatever he decides to pursue next."

As NHL fans reflect on his career cut short, they extend their support, empathy, and well wishes to Nolan Patrick.

Nolan Patrick's struggles and career

Nolan Patrick embarked on his professional hockey journey amid high expectations, being selected as the second overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2017 NHL Draft. Before making his mark in the NHL, Patrick showcased his impressive skills in the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he won Rookie of the Year and Playoff MVP.

Despite his promising start in the NHL, Patrick's transition was marred by recurring setbacks, most notably migraine troubles, which proved to be a substantial impediment to fulfilling his full ability on the ice.

Over four seasons split between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights, the talented Canadian struggled to stay healthy, preventing him from reaching the expected heights of a top draft pick.

Patrick scored 32 goals, assisted 45 times, and had 77 points in 222 games. These numbers demonstrate his remarkable skill, which was regrettably overshadowed by the ongoing health issues that hampered his career.