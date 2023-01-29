Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid is one of the few elite players who ticks all the boxes to be considered one of the best NHL players ever to move the puck. The 26-year-old is a prime example of talent with skills and all it takes to reach the top of the world.

The journey of the four-time Art Ross Trophy winner has been exceptional and inspiring for many NHL aspirants. Connor McDavid was granted exceptional player status when he was 15 years old, a classification given to players for their qualities not just on the ice but as a player that the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is blessed to have at such a young age.

That year, he became only the third player in the history of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to be granted exceptional player status. It made McDavid eligible to enter the OHL Draft at the age of 15, although the minimum age is 16.

In the 2012 OHL Draft, McDavid was the Erie Otters' overall first pick and began his playing career with the team in the OHL 2012-13 season. During his stint with the Otters, Connor McDavid proved himself worthy of being an exceptional player and was honored with many individual awards for his accomplishments on a personal level.

Connor McDavid's major OHL honors

The accomplishments include the Jack Ferguson Award (2012), Wayne Gretzky 99 Award (2015), The Red Tilson Trophy (2015), and many more.

By then, Connor McDavid had already established himself as the next major prospect in the NHL. His talent, skill, and ability to score goals helped him raise his fan following, with many supporters even considering his hair to be combed with a hockey stick.

Entering his third stint in the OHL in 2015, McDavid was already under the vision of many big NHL teams, close to the beginning of an NHL career.

Road to 2015-16 NHL rookie season

In 2015, Connor McDavid decided to join the National Hockey League (NHL), the most popular league across North America. Five-time Stanley Cup winners Edmonton Oilers picked the OHL's exceptional player overall first in the 2015 Draft.

The 26-year-old star forward has been with the Oilers since 2015, and during that stint, he has been honored with the Art Ross Trophy (4), Hart Memorial Trophy (2), and Ted Lindsay Award (3). Certainly, several more accolades will follow in the future.

